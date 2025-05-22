The Defender

RAY FALCIOLA
19m

OK. Now that everyone knows and even the injection producer concedes that the Mumps part of the MMR lottery injection is a fraud. Has the MMR, or at least the Mumps part of the MMR been removed from the schedule? If not why not?

I suspect we still are injecting the full fraud enhanced MMR because by golly the kids needs some fraud injection to inoculate them against fraud in the future.

Sounds like a noble worthy goal.

Because for sure their going to see a lot of fraud in their lives so they need some immunity.

I'd also guess they're all still getting their fraud enhanced and harm proven mRNA clot shot gene therapy because they're not good enough at birth and certainly need gene therapy to spiff up their imperfect genome and additional fraud injections to protect them from fraud.

It is nice of "the government", and I don't know which if any of the FDA, CDC, NIH or none of the above blob I'm referring, it's nice of them to point out this fraud and danger stuff but I'm just having some trouble figuring out why they don't stop it?

Proven fraud and proven harm what's the bottleneck to stopping it? Do we need a new agency or something?

Is it because they're powerless? Yeah I hear ya. We feel powerless sometimes also. Bro it sucks. We should do lunch or better, let's do a meeting or something to bitch about our powerlessness.

But just wondering. Is anyone going to stop the fraud and the harm stuff? Particularly since it is proven? Or are we going to keep injecting it in to the kiddies and bitching about it because it is fun to bitch about stuff?

