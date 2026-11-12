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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
6h

Blue Cross Blue Sheild and United Health Care AZ State Jan 27 G756 CMS HHS MAHA always in denial of Vaccine Injuries Medicare or doctors allowed to test treat file reports is this BS now and in the past. Vaccine Injured 2009 Merck Zostavax Shingles Dr Robert L Bierman Scottsdale AZ Bern Law NYC took valid case PA Pharms Judge does not recognize Vaxx Injuries Merck killed young mother Whistleblower Vaughn AZ

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Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
4h

I hope this shift will help the injured to get help. The trick may be finding a doctor who will diagnose vaccine injuries.

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