These guys tip their poker hand when they aggressively try to take control of the narrative, revealing how much that Big Money interests back them. Their narrative is that it is the job of the government to attempt and/or realize scientific and medical discovery, presumably because free people -- left to their own devices -- will not care to lift a finger in those regards.

How far this is from Thomas Jefferson who had this to say about government inserting itself into the business of medicine or science in general:

"Was the government to prescribe to us our medicine and diet, our bodies would be in such keeping as our souls are now. Thus in France the emetic was once forbidden as a medicine, and the potatoe as an article of food. Government is just as infallible too when it fixes systems in physics. Galileo was sent to the inquisition for affirming that the earth was a sphere: the government had declared it to be as flat as a trencher, and Galileo was obliged to abjure his error."

[ page 170 at https://docsouth.unc.edu/southlit/jefferson/jefferson.html ]

