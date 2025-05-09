The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doreene Close's avatar
Doreene Close
10h

Let the real science out! Great article. Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
9h

SIDS is caused by "vaccines."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture