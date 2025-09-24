The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
1h

Everyone knows vaccines cause autism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
1h

More about the 275 Genes linking Acetaminophen = Panadol = Paracetamol = Tylenol to Autism Spectrum Disorder at the US CTD.

Article under construction with subscriber input. 134 links to peer-reviewed papers provided.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/autism-from-panadol-paracetemol-tylenol

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture