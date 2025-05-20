The Defender

RAY FALCIOLA
7h

It was never about public health, it was about getting rid of toxic waste on the cheap. Perhaps even get you to pay to get your hands on some toxic waste for the privilege of ingesting it.

Just convince the town leaders and you're good to go. Tell them they can sell it to the peeps as public health. Who's not for public health? Only the mean and stupid of course

I can see the town council now

"we care so much about our community's oral health we're going to put fluoride in your water and not raise your taxes". Let the voting begin

And once the toxic waste disposal plan was in place they did what they did with vaccines and statins and all sorts of things. They went about hypnotizing the public so completely that from the PhD level on down you were a kook to think REMOVING fluoride from water or tooth paste was a good thing. I'm sure it was easy to convince denti$t$. Those "protective" fluoride treatments for the kiddies make both the denti$t and parents look pro-active and responsible and the dentist gets a fee for the altruism.

JUST LIKE VACCINES it became ANTI health to think Fluoride was a bad thing.

After so many decades of public relations mass hypnosis success with fluoride why WOULDN'T they think "we can inject them with vaccines and even gene modification like mRNA, they'll pay us through the nose for it AND THINK IT IS FOR THEIR OWN GOOD".

Seems to be working so far. Last I heard mRNA injections are still a go and much more planned for the future

For your own good of course

Moorea Maguire
8h

Good for Max! I hope he's doing well now. For more on the latest research on fluoride, check out my post: https://mooreamaguire.substack.com/p/i-fact-check-a-fact-check-of-rfk-2fa

