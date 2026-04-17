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mejbcart
1h

'Defender' whom are you defending actually?? Writing USELESS POSTS AFTER the genetically modifying covid jabs were implemented on the entire US+WORLD population is just SO IMPROPER. EVERY normally thinking MD should have known what mod mRNA was and what it does, and yet NOBODY, INCLUDING YOU 'def-end-er' didn't warn people about GENE THERAPIES!!! You see NOW the consequences, the entire WORLD goes down, individuals who are responsible for blowing up bodies of HUNDREDS of INNOCENT CHILDREN now are mocking the LORD and can't say a single word of TRUTH any more!!! And ALL AMERICANS are SILENT, WATCHING, and participating in CRIMES AGAINST THIS WORLD AND ITS CHILDREN!!!!!! It is DISGUSTING.

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