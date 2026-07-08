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Informed Consent Freedom's avatar
Informed Consent Freedom
2h

It's not about monoclonal antibodies at all. His urgent care chain committed fraud to the tune of millions of dollars - or perhaps not quite, depending on jury instructions about billing codes. He created a story about antibodies 3 years into his prosecution. And CHD helps create this false history.

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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
2hEdited

Elfenbein defrauded insurance programs and patients ~$15M dollars for services never rendered. He was prosecuted for defrauding federal government insurance programs. Fir healthcare fraud. You can read all of the court documents online, going back to 2023. The case was only about billing codes. His conviction was overturned because of finer points around whether billing $350 for "high complexity" medical evaluations was acceptable when visits considered only of drive-thru nasal swabs, so people could get test results. Thousands and thousands of 5-minute visits.

The "monoclonal antibody" savior story entered the scene after his conviction. Whether or not the prosecution was overzealous, he and his social media enablers have spun up this whole mythology based on lies.

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