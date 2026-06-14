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Jason Brain's avatar
Jason Brain
7h

Totally. Just reiterating this link: https://covidjustice.org/

And also: https://thehopeaccord.org/

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
7h

another one of those examples, which SHOULD NEVER BE FORGOTTEN:

https://rumble.com/v7b83zi-we-knew-we-were-killing-people-on-ventilators-dr.-mark-bishofsky.html

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