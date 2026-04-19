Malibu Residents Step Up Fight Against T-Mobile 5G Transmitters Near Homes
Residents of Malibu, California, want to stop the city from allowing T-Mobile and wireless developer Crown Castle to put up 5G infrastructure within feet of their homes and property lines.
Residents of Malibu, California, with the help of Children’s Health Defense (CHD), are stepping up their fight to stop the city from allowing T-Mobile and wireless developer Crown Castle to install 5G infrastructure within feet of their homes and property lines.
“We want decisions that affect our homes, our health and our environment to be made openly, lawfully and with real public input — not rushed through behind the scenes or shaped by corporate pressure,” Malibu For Safe Tech Executive Director Lonnie Gordon told The Defender.
Gordon and her organization have been working with 12 Malibu residents who appealed the city’s decision to approve the 5G small cells, or wireless transmitters.
In a motion filed Tuesday with the Malibu hearing officer, the residents alleged that city staff “rigged” the appeal process.
The current appeal process is “unfair and designed to result in slanted proceedings that deny Appellants a fair hearing,” according to the motion.
For instance, the city’s procedure prohibits the public from participating. “The public must be allowed to attend, and public comment should be allowed,” the motion states.
The residents asked the hearing officer to adopt a new appeal procedure and timeline to ensure that residents’ concerns are taken seriously.
Gordon said:
“What concerns us most is that these 5G small cells are being placed extremely close to people’s homes and they’re being installed in clusters, not as single poles. That means overlapping [radiofrequency] emissions in the places where families live, sleep and spend most of their time.”
CHD is assisting the residents through its Stop 5G initiative.
Miriam Eckenfels, director of CHD’s Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) & Wireless Program, said that the residents’ “tenacious efforts underscore the importance of community activism and coordination.”
The motion also asked the hearing officer to consolidate the residents’ appeal cases to allow for efficient handling of their concerns.
The hearing officer is expected to respond by April 16, according to W. Scott McCollough, CHD’s chief EMR & Wireless litigator and one of the lawyers representing the residents in their appeal cases.
McCollough said:
“These cases are about whether residential neighborhoods will have any meaningful voice in important decisions regarding placement of intrusive and potentially dangerous infrastructure near homes and sensitive environmental areas.”
Some of the residents have EMR Syndrome, meaning they experience negative health symptoms when exposed to wireless radiation, Gordon said. The 5G small cells T-Mobile and Crown Castle want to install would dramatically increase residents’ exposure.
It’s not just people who face adverse impacts, Gordon added. “Birds, pollinators, trees and plants located near these sites are affected too.”
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
People’s lives and millions of dollars at stake due to telecom fire risk
The residents’ motion is the latest in a legal battle that has been going on for years.
“Many of the appeal cases have been pending for more than four years because the wireless companies would not provide essential electrical and fire safety-related information required by Malibu’s wireless rules,” McCollough said.
The city should have required the companies to provide documentation that their 5G equipment was safely designed to mitigate fire risks, McCollough said.
But the city didn’t do that. Instead, city officials in 2025 “struck a secret deal” with the wireless companies that allowed the appeals cases to go forward, even though the companies hadn’t shown their designs were safe, he said.
Malibu has experienced many fires, including one last year that burned over 770 acres in three hours.
In 2018, telecom equipment sparked the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, which burned for over a month and destroyed almost 500 homes and resulting in $6 billion in damages.
That’s why it’s essential that telecommunications companies show their safety designs when they want to install new equipment, McCollough said.
“Lives are at stake, as are many millions of dollars in potential property damages from yet another devastating telecom-caused fire,” the motion states.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Residents hope to set a precedent
Gordon said she hopes the residents’ appeal efforts will set a precedent that will help residents in other towns fight the onslaught of 5G infrastructure. She said:
“Our hope is that by standing up now, we protect not only our own neighborhoods but also other communities facing the same pattern of aggressive, clustered small‑cell rollouts.
“We’re the ‘little guys’ in this fight. But we’re standing up because we believe communities deserve a voice, families deserve safety and people deserve transparency.”
Last month, scientists with the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields published a report showing that existing safety limits for wireless radiation emitted by wireless devices such as cellphones, cell towers and 5G small cells are at least 200 times too high to protect people from cancer risk.
Current limits are also eight to 24 times too high to protect against male reproductive harm, including decreased sperm count, sperm vitality and testosterone levels, the scientists concluded.
Meanwhile, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which sets the U.S. safety limits, continues to defy a 2021 court order to produce a better explanation for how its current limits — which haven’t been updated since 1996 — adequately protect human health.
The court order directed the FCC to review 11,000 pages of evidence supporting claims that wireless radiation at levels currently allowed by the FCC harms people — especially kids — and the environment.
Instead of complying with the court order, the FCC proposed a rule change that, if adopted, would allow for the uncontrolled proliferation of new cell towers and 5G small cells.
Related articles in The Defender
Malibu City Officials Accused of ‘Disturbing’ Deceit Over 5G Fire Safety Measures
Children’s Health Defense, Los Angeles County Settle Lawsuit Over 5G Towers
‘Star Power’ Helps Malibu Residents in Battle Over 5G Small Cell Transmitters
Wireless Radiation Limits at Least 200 Times Too High to Protect Against Cancer Risks
Helping a dozen centi-millionaire wingnuts. Righteous!
Good on Malibu! Keep fighting!
WAKE THE F*CK UP! TOTAL SLAVERY IS UPON US!!
IT'S THE OMNIWAR! They can stick their f*cking damned AI, Wearables, Chips, CBDC/NO CASH, NANO, Digital IDs, and Jabs up their asses where the sun don't shine!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are all BEAUTIFUL, the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.