The Defender

Allen
5h

The entire MAHA imprimatur has turned the concept of health into a complex array of policies and technological conceptualizations that distort the very essence of the simplicity and elegance of what it means to be healthy. Not to mention the out and out grifting that has infiltrated the MAHA domain and that this was used as an organizing tool for political actors that decidedly do not have the people's interest at heart.

If the MAHA-ites were serious about the health and well-being of everyday people they would be focusing on the simple and unprofitable solutions to the health crisis that defines this country. They would set up satellite offices in every major city and numerous counties to be "on the ground" where people live. But they are not. They are holding summits in cozy quarters where tech-bros and tech-gals wear very expensive shoes and apparel. This tells you all you need to know.

It's up to us- none of these multi-layered organizations that emanate from the political class are ever going to "do the right thing" for that is not why they were invented.

