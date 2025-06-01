The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nostradamus X's avatar
Nostradamus X
6h

MAHA is pure illusionism as illustrated below.

"The Art of the Fake Reversal: RFK’s Pregnancy Vaccine Pivot, the CDC’s Shell Game, and My Withheld Evidence"

https://davidnixon.substack.com/p/the-art-of-the-fake-reversal-rfks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture