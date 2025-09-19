The Defender

Dee Dee
6h

Prob have a closed door compromise going on...

Allen
6h

The notion of HepB as a "disease of concern" is a completely manufactured lie that was invented by and perpetuated by vested interests.

The conventional characterization of hepatitis B is as a type of viral hepatitis that causes acute and chronic liver infection. It is generally accepted that the requirement for contracting this disease is direct contact with infected blood or other body fluids. These are transmission routes that by any standard pose little to no risk to infants.

That description is how public health officials characterized the disease when the hepatitis B vaccine (HepB) initially gained approval in 1981. Back then and still today, the CDC's own Fact Sheet on the disease hepatitis B does not include "all newborns" as a risk group.

What was it that changed the CDC's 1982 vaccine recommendation, which targeted only the small, "at-risk" population exposed to hepatitis B, into a set of more aggressive policies that would result in the 1991 recommendation that all infants get three doses of HBV between birth and 18 months of age?

Furthermore, how did the HepB vaccine become compulsory for all school children in 47 states by the year 2000? This recommendation was issued despite the CDC's admission of lack of proof that HBV is transmitted in a school setting.

The answer to this anomaly lies in how the public's perception of hepatitis B has been radically altered through orchestrated media messaging and deliberately provocative depictions of the disease by industry and public health officials.

Notably, the change in the image of the disease came immediately after the development, licensure, and 1981 introduction of the vaccine.

In the late 1970s, prior to the approval of the vaccine, hepatitis B was a disease that had little to no relevance to most Americans and was nowhere to be found on the media radar. Indeed, before the HepB vaccine was developed and marketed, most Americans had little reason to view the disease as a threat to their health or to the health of their children.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, hepatitis B acquired an even more public image. The advent of the phony AIDS crisis in the early 1980s, the development of genetically engineered pharmaceuticals in the late 1980s, and the political push for health reform in the early 1990s all led to changes in how hepatitis B was presented to Americans.

The media, medical and scientific community all contributed to altering the image of hepatitis B throughout that period.

Media outlets would often conflate the hepatitis B virus (HBV) with HIV/AIDS (all mainstream depictions of AIDS are also fraudulent) in order to arouse public interest in this once-obscure disease and induce fear of it. Provocative headlines and stories began to surface with claims that hepatitis B was similar to HIV and possibly worse.

The historical medical view of hepatitis B as a disease impacting only a narrow subset of the population was gradually replaced by hysterical media representations that anyone could be at risk of it. Hepatitis B (HBV) was transformed from a relatively obscure condition that impacted a limited population into a perceived widespread public health predicament.

