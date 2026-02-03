The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
2h

Respectful Public Debate. It rarely happens anymore. I agree this is what we need.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture