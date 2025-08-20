The Defender

Alamo Dude
3h

Don’t you love the FDA instructions for Cesium-137 Shrimp? “Just throw them away.” Remember when HazMat had to come clean up broken mercury tube lights? So just throw them away. Then some one else will eat or drink it 50 years from now, no worries.

I can’t wait for all the A I nuclear reactor power waste. We can all glow in the dark and not need flash lights!

Jill
1h

MAHA is astroturf. None of the figureheads of this movement took a stance to oppose the covid measures. These people were simply presented as the new leaders of the Health Freedom Movement.

Personally, what MAHA says does not matter to me except as a way to see the treachery of this administration.

The Health Freedom Movement needs to pull its sh*t together and stop telling and amplifying and buying lies. We need people of integrity to speak plainly. Let me do that here. We already know that childhood vaccines are dangerous and ineffective. We don't need more studies. The data is available and has been analyzed.

This administration, to include Kennedy and other dept. heads are proceeding with an agenda of killing our population. They are pro transhumanism. This is the truth and it should be the starting point of the Health Freedom Movement. We cannot praise killers. We cannot be tepid in response to these plans.

Stand up for what is right. Band together and do not comply.

