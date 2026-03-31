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Dianne Stoess's avatar
Dianne Stoess
2hEdited

In case everyone has forgotten, the pharmaceutical companies released the 'vaccines' for use under "Emergency Use Authorization" because under EUA, the companies selling them could not be made liable for injuries or deaths. Built in immunity. Fact: The EUA can ONLY be used it there are no other existing effective remedies available for treatment. There WERE existing effective remedies available and that is why the pharmaceutical industry banned them and fought them tooth and nail, because they would not be able to use EUA. Fact remains remedies/treatmens were extant and available. Many drs used them but were threatened with having their licenses taken away if they continued use of them. Some refused and lost their licenses. Why is no one talking about this!? The pharmaceutical industry is going to do itself in once it's brought into the light that they broke the law. UnLESS, they are above the law. NO ONE is above the law. I see this as fodder to use in court cases.

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
17m

More about Jab induced Transverse Myelitis

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/demyelation-mechanisms-caused-by

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