The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
29m

Court holds, "We're the government, we don't have to obey no stinking",

"This note is legal tender for ALL debts, public and private."

Godless times call for Godless remedies!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture