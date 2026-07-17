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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
4mEdited

There’s not clear data to show that the Vit K prevents bleeding or that if you don’t get it you’re chances are higher of bleeding. There are sooooo many other factors in why bleeds occur and it’s highly likely bleeds occurred even in those with the K shot, proving it unnecessary and unsuccessful: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-complete-vaccine-harm-profile

All vaccines are dangeours. This isn’t one; but still dangerous.

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Gringo's avatar
Gringo
16m

More needs to be done, all Vaccinations need accountability of Adjuvants by review of potential harmful contaminants and peer-reviewed studies to conclude safety of any Adverse Event!

As for me, I will not submit any of my children to the children's vaccinations schedule or other shots.

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