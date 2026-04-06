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Dingo Roberts
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"The mental health system is failing children by treating everyday struggles as “chronic illness requiring lifelong pharmaceutical treatment,” former psychiatric patient Laura Delano told lawmakers this week."

"“We are overdiagnosing,” she added. “We’re turning … normal human unhappiness into … diagnoses that we then prescribe medications for that probably won’t work.”"

Why are we listening to people like this? Yes, children are overmedicalized, but to claim that children today are just suffering from "everyday struggles" or "normal human unhappiness" is medical negligence, especially when reported on a site like CHD. These kids are being poisoned BEFORE they're on meds, starting from when they're fetuses. We read about it every day and we've been reading about it for decades; where the hell have these "experts" been?

Are these kids over-vaccinated? Of course. Do these vaccines cause all manner of health problems? Of course. Do our children live in toxic environments where they're exposed to hundreds of toxic chemicals with known neurotoxic and hormone disrupting impacts in the air 24/7/365? Of course.

This is not normal child unhappiness in any way, shape, or form.

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