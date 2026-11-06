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Ron Cady's avatar
Ron Cady
3h

The removal of the vaccine manufacturers product liability shield would take care of the safety issues as the manufacturers would quickly be faced with large numbers of injury lawsuits that would force them to make a safer product or be driven into bankruptcy.

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StealthVonDerFakeName's avatar
StealthVonDerFakeName
3h

The obvious response to this article, which also might be called "Cyanide is more lethal than Hemlock", is what about the age-matched cohort of people who received no such injection during this time period?

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