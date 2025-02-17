by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

As calls to ban mRNA shots intensify worldwide, a growing number of U.S. states and communities are eyeing laws to prohibit or pause their use.

A bill introduced Tuesday in the Kentucky House of Representatives would ban until July 1, 2035, the administration of “any human gene therapy product for any infectious disease indication, regardless of whether the administration is termed an immunization, vaccine, or any other term.”

Lawmakers in Idaho and Montana recently introduced similar bills. Legislative initiatives are in the planning stages or have been passed at the county level in at least four other states, including Iowa, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

“A critical mass will soon be reached, forcing the federal government to follow suit,” said epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher of the McCullough Foundation.

Dr. Kat Lindley, president of the Global Health Project and director of the International Fellowship Program for the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), said such initiatives are “important in sending the message” to public health agencies “that states recognize the damage mRNA shots have done to U.S. citizens.”

Hulscher said the McCullough Foundation “will be actively engaged in legislative efforts to ban mRNA injections” in several states.

The state and local initiatives come as Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) called on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to “immediately revoke approval” of the COVID-19 vaccines, in a post Wednesday on X.

Montana bill cites contamination, lack of safety studies

Montana’s House Bill 371 would ban mRNA vaccines entirely and classify their administration as a misdemeanor, citing the “enormous numbers of deaths, disabilities, and serious adverse events” the shots have caused.

The bill states that the vaccines “are contaminated with DNA, metallic particles, and other unknown nanoparticles” and may shed to others or “integrate into the human genome and be passed onto the next generation.” It noted that no long-term safety studies of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have been completed.

Anyone who administers the vaccines in Montana would face a $500 fine per incident and a review of their professional license, NBC Montana reported.

The Judiciary Committee of the Montana House held a public hearing Feb. 7 to debate the bill. Lindley testified in support of the bill, citing an increase in cancers, miscarriages and abnormal vaginal bleeding in vaccinated females. Characterizing the mRNA COVID-19 shots as “dangerous,” Lindley called for their total ban.

Dr. Christine Drivdahl-Smith, a Montana family physician and volunteer board member of the Montana Medical Freedom Alliance, also testified against the mRNA shots. “Gene-based vaccines, or mRNA vaccines, are the most destructive and lethal medical products that have ever been used in human history,” she said.

IMA, formerly known as the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, also publicly supported the bill, as did Dr. Robert Malone, who was involved in developing mRNA vaccine technology

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Greg Kmetz previously sponsored a 2023 bill that would have prevented COVID-19 vaccine recipients from donating blood.

Idaho bill named after vaccine injury victim

Proposed legislation in Idaho would place a moratorium on “human gene therapy products,” including mRNA shots, until July 2035, the Idaho Statesman reported.

Senate Bill 1036, introduced by freshman Republican Sen. Brandon Shippy, defines “human gene therapy products” as products that include nucleic acids, genetically modified organisms and other “engineered site-specific nucleases.”

The bill is named after Doug Cameron, a rancher in “excellent health” who “was severely injured immediately after receiving a genetic immunization encouraged by his employer.”

According to the bill, the vaccine injury left him disabled from the waist down, unable to walk and confined to a wheelchair.

“His experience highlights the urgent need for caution, transparency, and rigorous oversight in the deployment of these treatments,” the bill states.

Shippy told the Statesman he believes “all the gene therapy products that are being used for immunization should be put on hold until we can determine their safety and efficacy.”

The Idaho Senate will hear testimony about the bill on Feb. 17. Hulscher said the McCullough Foundation will testify in favor of the bill.

Sasha Latypova, a former pharmaceutical research and development executive with 25 years of experience in the industry, will also testify in support of the bill. She said her testimony will focus on the fact that mRNA vaccines reached the market after “bypassing all expected consumer protection regulations.”

A similar initiative in Idaho, introduced during the 2023 legislative session, failed.

Some Idaho counties have already passed resolutions calling for the ban of mRNA COVID-19 shots. Last year, Boise County passed a resolution “to advise against use of genetic biologic ‘vaccine’ platform technology on the child vaccine schedule.”

In 2023, the Washington County Republican Central Committee passed such a resolution. In a post on Substack, Latypova, who testified in favor of the resolution, said such local initiatives are important.

“After 2.5 years working more than full time on trying to stop the government atrocity, I came to the realization that this is not going to be prosecuted at the federal level,” Latypova wrote.

In October 2024, Idaho’s Southwest District Health board announced it would no longer offer COVID-19 vaccines at its 30 locations, becoming the first health district in the U.S. to enact such a ban.

Bills, resolutions banning mRNA shots in the works in several states

In several other states, initiatives are in the planning stages or are proceeding at the county level. On Feb. 19, Franklin County in Washington will hold a hearing to debate and consider a resolution to warn county citizens of the dangers of mRNA COVID-19 shots. Hulscher and Cameron are slated to testify at the hearing.

Hulscher said other Washington counties are considering similar resolutions “in the near future.”

Republican Party committees in Lexington County, South Carolina, and Scotland County, North Carolina, passed resolutions last year banning the mRNA shots.

In Texas, Republican state Rep. Wes Virdell expressed support for introducing a bill banning mRNA shots at the state level in a December 2024 post on X. In 2023, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Pfizer for “unlawful misrepresentations concerning the COVID-19 vaccine.” The case is continuing on appeal.

Hulscher said similar efforts are underway in Iowa, where a bill is being drafted “with high hopes of it soon being filed.”

In Tennessee, however, such efforts faced a setback recently. “Key Senate testimony for a proposed mRNA ban was abruptly canceled,” Hulscher said. “At this time, we are unaware of any serious efforts to reschedule this meeting in the near future. As a result, filing the bill during this legislative session will be impossible.”

Hulscher also cited the example of Florida, where last year, Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo called for a “halt in the use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines” over safety concerns that the mRNA technology delivers DNA contaminants into human cells.

State and local bans may lead to ‘federal action’ on mRNA products

Last month, the Canadian province of Alberta issued its official COVID-19 response review, calling for an immediate halt in the administration of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

In October 2024, an official report by the government of Slovakia recommended mRNA vaccines be banned after determining they are “dangerous.”

That month, the Port Hedland Council in Australia passed a motion calling for the immediate suspension of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines and for the Australian government to ban the products.

“Given the overwhelming evidence, I am very optimistic that we will finally succeed in getting the mRNA injections off the market in some states,” Hulscher said. “This could trigger a chain reaction … that forces federal action.”

