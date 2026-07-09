Watch: Canadian Woman Paralyzed After Moderna COVID Shot Says Government ‘Not Doing Their Job’

Kayla Pollock, who said she woke up paralyzed from the neck down after a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, told The Defender she is still waiting for a decision on her claim nearly four years after applying to Canada’s vaccine compensation program. Pollock, who filed a $45 million lawsuit against Moderna, said she hopes a new parliamentary inquiry into vaccine injuries will expose government failures and drive reform.

Interview transcript:

Michael Nevradakis: Hey everyone, I’m Michael Nevradakis, senior reporter for The Defender, and joining me today for our latest interview as part of our Substack interview series is Kayla Pollock.

She’s a vaccine-injured Canadian and has become an advocate for the vaccine-injured in that country across multiple fronts, and she’s going to talk about that advocacy and the latest developments that have to do with recognition of vaccine injury in Canada in today’s interview.

So, Kayla, welcome.

I thought we could get started with just a little bit of background to fill in our viewers as to your own story, about your own vaccine injury and everything that you went through that led you to become an advocate for the vaccine injured.

Kayla Pollock: So, to make a long story kind of a little more compact, I woke up after hiking one day, completely paralyzed from the neck down. I had been previously healthy, and I had taken my Moderna shot and had noticed some neurological differences afterwards. But I was very surprised to wake up paralyzed.

And, four years later, I’ve got two neurologists in Canada that have confirmed that I have transverse myelitis, which was induced by my Moderna shot.

It is known to be a COVID vaccine injury. It’s known to be a vaccine injury. It’s rare, but it’s been more common since these have been rolled out.

So, four years later, I’m still quadriplegic, sitting in a wheelchair. My life has changed, not for the better.

And I just refuse to sit and shut up and not do something about what is going on.

So, I was able in Canada to file a $45 million lawsuit against Moderna.

It’s the only lawsuit in North America that’s trial by jury, in my hometown in Newmarket, Ontario. And it’s in the pretrial phases right now. So, I’m ready for that.

But in the meantime, I’ve been trying to deal with the vaccine injury compensation program, then changed to the Vaccine Impact Assistance Program. And I’ve been recording my dealings with them, and I’ve also been filing ATIP [Access to Information and Privacy] requests every 30 days to show that they don’t even have doctors on their board at this point in time in Canada.

So, I do a lot to try and show people that this is how our government system that’s had all this money dumped into it is working or not working.

I like to back things up with facts, so I get it right from the government, and when they don’t have answers, I ask more questions.

Nevradakis: There’s a lot that we’ll come back to from what you just told us, Kayla, but first, a quick question.

How long after you received your Moderna shot did you wake up with paralysis? How long after the vaccination was the injury?

Pollock: I can’t discuss exact dates due to my lawsuit, but it was very quickly.

Nevradakis: OK, so it was a very quick reaction, it sounds like, and of course, transverse myelitis is a common injury that’s associated with the COVID shots.

We’ve done interviews for The Defender with several other vaccine injury victims that sustained transverse myelitis after getting the COVID shots.

So, our audience may already be familiar with it, of course.

Now, you mentioned Canada’s vaccine injury compensation program, which recently changed its name to the Vaccine Impact Assistance Program. We wrote about this in The Defender recently.

Tell us about your dealings with this program, not just now that they’ve changed their name, but going back to the beginning when you filed your claim initially.

What has been happening with them and with your claim? And how long has it taken so far for this process to drag on?

Pollock: Yeah, so four years ago, I filed my claim, and originally I filed online, and they said they lost it.

So then I thought about, I guess it was about, it took about almost one year for them to finally admit that they had lost it, or that they never received it, I think is what their wording was.

And then after that, I decided I’ll send it by registered mail. So they received it. And it’s been sitting there in the intake phase for three years.

I’ve never seen a Canadian, who is a Canadian, who’s actually more vaccine-injured, that’s been at the front of the program.

So, I knew that there were some major, major issues when I had nine different caseworkers, and they didn’t keep up with the phone calls, the emails, anything.

So, Global News, I got together with Global News National, did a big story with them. That’s a big national news media outlet in Canada. Did a big story with them where they exposed what was going on.

They found out that they were hiring high school students. They were drinking on the job. There were watching Netflix, they had ping pong tables and slushie machines.

So, in coming forward with that interview, I was one of four people showcased in a five-part series. And I knew that if I did those interviews, that would essentially collapse the program. Which it did.

It collapsed the program to the point where the Public Health Agency of Canada had to take over.

I think it’s very fitting that they took over on April 1, which I always say is April Fool’s Day, so the fools took over on an appropriate day.

And ever since then, it’s been nothing. No doctors.

I keep filing ATIP requests. So that’s Freedom of Information requests, where I file every 30 days, a very specific legal wording, asking for the people that are on the board that are going to be assessing my case for their names and things, but they don’t have anyone on the board assessing.

So, when you look at my claim right now, it’s currently — I just actually was able to look online today for the first time. It’s still in medical review, where it’s been for the last three years.

Yeah, in the meantime, I’ve had two neurologists in Canada that were able to already review it and come to the same finding.

Nevradakis: So to fill things in for our audience, previously and until April 1, Canada’s vaccine injury compensation program was operated by a private company.

The Public Health Service in Canada took it over on that date, but it sounds to me, Kayla, like nothing has really changed other than what we covered recently in The Defender — the name changed to the Vaccine Impact Assistance Program.

Pollock: I would have to, I’d stop you there only because since our article came out yesterday, I actually posted on my X, @kcpollock is my username.

I actually posted a recording where I phoned the vaccine injury compensation, sorry, the vaccine impact associate — whatever it’s called now.

And I called them, and it says they came out with an announcement on July 3 saying that they were gonna be much faster and more efficient than Oxaro [the company that previously operated the program] and, you know, whatever, and I called, and it said that my phone call hold time was over an hour wait.

So, I used to get someone right away, even though they knew nothing.

So now my phone call time is over an hour, and they’re just going to tell me that they know nothing, and because they can’t. There’s nothing they can know because there’s no medical review board.

So, my medical documents are sitting in the review stage, but there’s no medical review board. So, there’s a big problem there.

Nevradakis: Now, the Vaccine Impact Assistance Program, as they’re calling it now, did announce that they would allow some people whose claims were previously denied for various reasons, like missing the cut-off time that previously existed, to refile their claims for them to be considered again.

But it sounds to me, based on what you’re telling us, Kayla, that even if these people are allowed to refile, there’s no one really there to actually process those claims.

Pollock: Yeah, and the same with people that were denied, that are in the appeal phase, which that wasn’t me, I was never denied, but there’s people that have been denied several times and they’re in the, they can be in the appeal phase, you know, like Dan Hartman is one in Canada.

His son died of the Pfizer shot, and he’s in the appeal phase, and there’s no one there to process his claim. There’s no one there to look at the documents. There’s no medical review board; there’s no board.

So they’ve had a long time to get a board together.

And if you ask me, I don’t know what kind of doctor would want to sign up for that board anyway, but I’m sure they could pay them enough.

I mean, there’s been millions of dollars dumped into this program, and we know that, you know, 75% or more of the money was spent on administration.

So, I don’t know what to say, except, now that the Public Health Agency of Canada has taken over, it gives us a legal angle to go after them because they have to do this in a timely manner.

There’s more legal responsibility on them, and I plan on holding them accountable for that, which is why I file my ATIP requests every 30 days, and I record my phone calls, and I post them online.

Nevradakis: Now, one change, of course, that was made is they dropped the word “injury” from the official name of the compensation program, making it the Vaccine Impact Assistance Program instead of the Vaccine Injury Assistance Program.

Now, they gave us a statement. They denied that these changes were made to downplay any sort of connection between vaccination and injury, but do you think that by making this change, by changing the name, that they’re actually, despite their denials, trying to downplay the connection between vaccines and injuries?

Pollock: Absolutely. I mean, there was no reason to change the name. The name wasn’t the problem. The program was the problem. There was no reason to change the name.

I think one of the reasons they did that is, “vaccine injury” is one of the most searched terms. And in order for people to find this program, they type in “vaccine injury, what do I do?”

And now I don’t even know what comes up because that’s not something I’ve had to search recently.

You would probably know better than I do, but it’s a very searched term in Canada.

I think also having people like me out front saying, “Look, I’m in a wheelchair, I’m completely quadriplegic. I can’t pee, I have to pee in a tube. I can’t go to the bathroom properly. I haven’t got any help.”

I think it also leads people to not want to file because they think, “Well, I’ve just got headaches, and I know they’re from my vaccine, but I — what’s the point of me filing?”

And I think that it’s a tactful way — I think some of them are, they’re waiting for us to pass away, some of us, I think a lot of it has to do with that.

I think it is stall tactics, and that’s all I think it is.

Changing the name was, to me, regardless of what their claims are, there was no reason to change the name.

Nevradakis: And what’s interesting is based on the news coverage that I saw of this name change, they did their own research internally that showed that “vaccine injury,” that particular phrase, is the phrase that is the most searched for online in relation to this particular issue.

So by taking that phrase out of the name, that, to me, seems like it would impact the visibility of this particular program and the search results that people are searching for “vaccine injury,” but the name of the program doesn’t have that term in it.

So, final question before we wrap up, Kayla.

We also covered recently in The Defender a new inquiry that has been announced in the Canadian Parliament that was launched by a member of Parliament in Canada, Dean Allison.

He announced an inquiry into vaccine injuries, specifically COVID vaccine injuries.

So, please share a few thoughts about that announcement, about this inquiry that is getting started. Do you think it’s a positive step?

Is there something different here that it can add that was not done by the previous Canadian citizens inquiry, and do you plan on participating or contributing to this inquiry?

Pollock: I think it will depend, personally, I think it will depend on who they choose to speak.

I think it’ll also depend on who in Parliament chooses to attend or listen because, of course, it’s voluntary. It’s not mandatory for people to listen.

But I think that it’s certainly a step in the right direction. I think it leads more MPs [members of Parliament] to sort of feel more comfortable in supporting people that are vaccine injured — I’m gonna use that term because it’s a little more than “impacted” when you’re in my state.

I think that it could be very helpful if the right people stay tuned, and also if there’s enough people that make enough noise.

I think that they’re going to want to sort of get it out of the way, kind of like how, you know, Global News doing that story, we knew that that was going to, I mean, I knew that in talking to other people that had participated in that, I said, I believe that this will completely crumble the program.

And it did. And that, we needed to start from scratch to rebuild, and so I’m hoping that Dean Allison and Shawn Buckley are able to sort of bring more awareness to the errors and issues that people like myself are going through with that program.

And sort of showing that we exist, and that, you know, these injuries are catastrophic in a lot of our cases.

And if the right people are chosen and the right audience is able to participate, or even if the right clips are shown in the media. I mean, it only takes a clip of one person speaking, you know, in Parliament to go viral or to become a mainstream media clip in order to get the attention focused back on getting people the compensation that they deserve.

So I certainly don’t think it’s a bad thing in any way. I commend them for even, you know, taking the effort to do this again and to push hard and to do something about it.

I think if we all do it as a team, that everybody, regardless of their injury degree, or if it’s a death or an injury or, I think, rather than, you know, all scrambling around fighting with each other, I think all of us coming together and standing up strong for what’s actually going on and for the truth, is the best possible outcome for everyone.

So, I commend them for trying to bring people together and trying to do that.

I can’t predict the outcome, of course, but I do not in any way see it as a negative step.

I think it’s definitely the only step at this point in time that could be taken in the right direction.

So, I commend them both for the hard work that they’ve, like, that Shawn’s previously done and that Dean and Shawn are now doing again. Because it’s a lot of work and they’re overwhelmed with the amount of inquiries and people wanting to tell their stories, and I’m sure it’s a difficult thing for them to process.

So I definitely commend them, and I’m hoping and praying that that helps bring awareness.

But in the meantime, as somebody who is a claimant of the program, I’m able to continue to get these private access to information, case scenarios on my own particular case.

And when I can show there’s no doctors, then I can continue to post that.

And when that goes and is spread around in the meantime, that will also help show that the government isn’t doing their job.

And there are, there’s only a certain amount of time that goes by before that becomes a legal case.

Nevradakis: Well, Kayla, thank you so much for these insights. We will definitely be covering this issue from all angles going forward.

The inquiry in the Canadian Parliament, the developments with Canada’s Vaccine Impact Assistance Program as they are calling it now and, of course, your lawsuit as well.

So please keep us updated on that.

And for our viewers, remember that you can find more great Defender content on our website, childrenshealthdefense.org, and on Substack, tdefender.substack.com.

Thanks for tuning in.

Read more about Kayla Pollock here.