Kennewick Man
1h

Teenagers strive for attention and recognition and often turn to surrealistic methods to achieve these goals. This 16 year old unripe lady was caught and trapped by two gold diggers and at age 22 outperformed them.

What is the solution?

ALL gender transitions and detransitions should be stopped by turning off ALL public funds directed there. If an individual and/or a family is disoriented they should pay their way to depart their confusions. As far as the gold diggers are concerned: They simply should be deprived of their medical licenses.

Moorea Maguire
3hEdited

On this issue, I hope CHD will place the blame where it belongs, which is on surgery and risky hormone treatment for minors. The problem isn't _gender-affirming care_ but rather incompetent providers and an industry that has hijacked the ideal of sensitive, respectful care.

This article was written with the common false premise that questioning one's gender identity necessitates surgery and hormonal treatment.

I say this as a member of the LGBT community since 1997.

