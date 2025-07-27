by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

Julie Threet moved to Butte County, California, in 2014, and soon began volunteering at her local hospital, eventually helping set up the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in her area. Today, she has become “public enemy number one,” after suffering injuries and heartache she attributes to the vaccines.

In late 2020, Threet was volunteering at Enloe Health Enloe Medical Center during the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines. But her life changed after she received the two primary doses of the Moderna COVID-19 shot in January and February of 2021.

Threet experienced minor reactions after the first dose. However, following the second dose, she developed injuries she’s still dealing with today, including tinnitus, microangiopathy, leaky gut, liver damage, fatigue and impaired vision.

“If I would not have taken those two shots, I doubt I would be sitting here with these problems,” Threet told The Defender.

In January 2022, Threet resigned from her volunteer position and began advocating for victims of vaccine injuries and their families. She has spoken at dozens of county board meetings and meetings of the California State Board of Pharmacy.

Threet also speaks out on social media and contributes to VAERSAware.com. The site analyzes reports submitted to the U.S. government-run Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) for inconsistencies and other deficiencies.

As injuries pile up, Threet knows ‘something’s not right’

At Enloe, Threet volunteered as a patient ambassador, where she provided non-medical support to doctors, nurses and patients. She eventually joined the board of directors for the volunteer program and helped with fundraising.

When COVID-19 vaccination began in late 2020, Enloe worked with the Butte County Public Health Department to store and administer the vaccines for the local region and set up a mass vaccination clinic at the county fairgrounds.

Threet said she volunteered at the vaccination clinic because she was optimistic the COVID-19 vaccination program would help restore normalcy.

“The job that I really loved was working with the people, in the actual clinic where the shots were being given,” Threet said. “I was seeing everybody in my community of all sizes and shapes and colors come, because we were all in this together.”

In January 2021, Threet received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine as a condition of her volunteer work at Enloe. She said she developed “a big knot” in her left arm that remained for one week.

But after Threet’s second dose, in February 2021, she developed brain fog.

“This brain fog was so unusual because it wasn’t a senior moment. You’d be sitting here in your room, and it’s almost like you are out of body. It’s so hard to explain, but I knew this is not right,” Threet said.

A CT scan of her brain revealed microangiopathy, or damage to her small blood vessels.

Threet said she was “in a state of shock,” but continued to volunteer. Soon, she noticed a growing number of vaccinated people, including nurses, developing injuries following their COVID-19 shots.

Threet said:

“I’m working with these young nurses, and they’re talking about their menstrual disruptions. They’re like, ‘I don’t have a period all of a sudden. My period was regular. Why is it not anymore?’ And they’re just generally having these conversations as they’re doing their business and work.”

Threet said some patients, including children, reported abnormal bleeding after vaccination. And a track-and-field athlete from nearby Chico State University had a seizure and collapsed after his vaccination, she said.

“Part of my eyes were looking down at this kid, and part of my eyes were looking at the fairgrounds where we had hundreds of people in line, and they’re still wanting to get their shots, no big deal. And I’m like, ‘something’s not right,’” Threet said.

Sharing concerns made Threet ‘public enemy number one’

In June 2021, Threet began experiencing tinnitus — now a chronic condition for her. It is a “screeching of the ears” unlike anything she had previously experienced.

She researched the condition and discovered tinnitus was an adverse event commonly associated with the COVID-19 vaccines. She also found accounts of COVID-19 vaccine recipients who began experiencing menstrual disruption after vaccination.

Threet said the “pivotal movement” was when she discovered How Bad is My Batch?, an online tool that allows the public to search for the number of adverse events associated with each batch of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I literally look up my batch numbers and they’re at the top of the list,” Threet said.

Threet also heard about a 26-year-old who developed multiple sclerosis following COVID-19 vaccination. She said the story included “a brain scan picture that looked just like mine.”

In late 2021, Threet’s supervisors asked her to get a COVID-19 booster. She gave them information about adverse events related to the COVID-19 vaccines and about her injuries. But her concerns were dismissed.

“I was now public enemy number one,” Threet recalled. “I had been working there as a very mature professional for five years as a volunteer … and now they were basically questioning my integrity.”

Threet considered getting the booster to continue volunteering, but ultimately decided to resign. “It was literally a mental blow,” she said.

Threet’s concerns met with ‘a whole lot of gaslighting’

After resigning, Threet worked to raise public awareness about COVID-19 vaccine safety and vaccine injuries. In March 2022, she began attending meetings of the Butte County Board of Supervisors.

“I started going … to every single meeting, demanding answers, sending emails, trying to engage my local politicians,” Threet said. Her concerns were met with “a whole lot of gaslighting and nobody wanting to do anything.”

Later that month, then-U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra visited Butte County to meet privately with local health officials to discuss low childhood vaccination rates in the county.

Following that meeting, local officials organized several childhood vaccination events, including vaccine vans and pop-up clinics. Threet said she and other local advocates attended the events to distribute flyers and speak out against the shots.

Threet also submitted Freedom of Information Act requests for details on the county’s communication with Becerra and federal public health agencies, and for the batch numbers of the COVID-19 vaccines administered in the county.

Through those requests, Threet discovered Butte County received $225,000 to operate the mobile vaccine clinics for children. She also found out some of the COVID-19 vaccine batches administered in the county were “really bad, really lethal.”

During this advocacy work, Threet faced more obstacles. In March 2022, her left retina detached, requiring eye surgery and a follow-up cataract procedure. Subsequently, her right retina detached, which required two surgeries and the same follow-up cataract procedure.

In August 2022, Threet’s 80-year-old mother, who was “healthy as a horse,” died of sudden cardiac failure while on vacation in her hometown in Wyoming.

The local coroner initially attributed the death to SADS, or Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome, but the Wyoming state pathologist listed “sudden cardiac event” on the death certificate.

Threet insisted her mother’s death was related to the four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots she had received. But other family members dismissed her concerns and cremated her body, preventing further investigation into the cause of death.

‘There should be a little more respect to those who are injured’

Following her mother’s death, Threet expanded her advocacy efforts to meetings of the California State Board of Pharmacy. She has spoken there 11 times, presenting VAERS data on deaths and injuries related to the COVID-19 shots.

At one meeting, Threet met Ronald F. Owens Jr., a whistleblower formerly employed with the California Department of Public Health. Threet and Owens have testified before 28 county meetings in California, leading some county health officials to schedule follow-up meetings with them.

Threet said a growing number of people are expressing support for her and Owens’ testimony.

“I always find people in the audience going, ‘My God, I’m so glad I didn’t take the shot,’” Threet said. “We do get some applause, which we never got in the beginning.”

Threet also attended last week’s U.S. Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccine injuries. She intended to testify, but missed the application deadline. She said her testimony would have urged Congress to educate county coroners, state pathologists and funeral home directors on how to test for the presence of spike protein from the COVID-19 vaccines in the deceased and how to code such deaths.

She also would have urged Congress to “pass legislation making it illegal for any non-medical facility, including a pharmacy, to administer vaccines.” She said VAERS data show a high rate of errors in administering vaccines at pharmacies.

Threet is also calling for reform of VAERS, citing her experience using the database. She said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which co-administers VAERS, has never followed up on the reports she submitted.

“There should be a little more respect to those who are injured,” she said.

Similarly, the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), a government-run program that compensates people injured by COVID-19 vaccines, has not responded to her submission.

“We need to get these CICP claims adjudicated,” Threet said, citing the program’s large backlog in processing claims.

Despite VAERS’ deficiencies, Threet encouraged the public to submit vaccine injury reports.

“Even if you don’t get any action, you’ve done your part to contribute to this … big database of all these issues,” Threet said.

She also encouraged people to speak at county board meetings about their concerns over the COVID-19 shots. She said:

“They’re the ones that administered this poison in your county. They bought it, stored it, inventoried it, administered it. If you really want to get local and get mad at whoever did this to you, your family, your community … go to your county supervisors’ meetings. You’ve got three minutes to lay your grievances at their feet.”

