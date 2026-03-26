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patrick.net/memes's avatar
patrick.net/memes
4hEdited

No, this is barely a victory at all. A decree binding for only ten years, and only on content the plaintiffs posted? Weak sauce.

We need mandatory hanging of everyone who violated the First Amendment right to free speech about the virus Fauci created in Wuhan and about the dangerous and defective mRNA injections, which were the worst crimes against humanity ever committed.

If the First Amendment cannot be seriously protected by a mandatory death penalty for egregious violation of the Constitution for power and profit, then the public has every right to use the Second Amendment to overturn government by Pfizer.

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Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
1h

It took a four year epic court struggle and some lawyers to drive home the point: We did not vote for a Government to censor us. In a less known case a Black Rapper crashed head on with an Ohio police department for abusing his family. The details are almost funny how Joseph E. Foreman gained his victory in court and in social media as well. However, the courts sided with him showing us that it makes sense to stand up against abuse and censorship.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/will-you-help-me-repair-my-door-rapper-afroman-wins-major-free-speech-verdict

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