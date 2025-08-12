The Defender

Nostradamus X
9h

Watch out folks. Those who use ChatGPT recommendations for health should not be surprised to see these types of "scientific" publications influence the A.I (not aluminum!!) results!

Somebody asked A.I what to use in lieu of salt in his food and bromide was recommended. He ended up in the hospital for poisoning.................

Johnny Dollar
8h

RFK JR ought to consuly with Professor Chris Exley ( Mr Aliuminium ) who has been researching this for over 35 years with Unequivical evidense ( Dr Chris Exley is on Substack ) In Fact HHS ought to Take Dr Exley as a Consultant

https://substack.com/@drchristopherexley/note/p-170626167

@drchristopherexley

