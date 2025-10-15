The Defender

GeoffPainPhD
8h

A Methylene Blue dose of 1.5 milligram per kilogram body weight creates severe problems for people placed under anesthetic due to Serotonin Syndrome caused by drug reaction with Paroxetine = Paxil.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/methylene-blue-deaths-understood

