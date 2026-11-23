Sen. Ron Johnson today released nearly 100 pages of internal HHS documents, including an FDA memo that identified three women, ages 19 to 21, who developed myocarditis and died after receiving a second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The authors of the FDA memo classified the deaths as “possibly” caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

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by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) today released nearly 100 pages of internal government documents, including a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) memo that identified three women, ages 19 to 21, who developed myocarditis and died after receiving a second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the documents, the FDA classified the deaths as only “possibly” caused by COVID-19 vaccination.

Johnson attached the trove of documents, obtained through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to a Nov. 20 letter he sent to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Johnson asked Kennedy to promptly release all HHS records relating to the FDA’s internal review of COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths.

Johnson told The Defender that the FDA has been “covering up the devastating harms caused by the COVID injections since the first few months of their use, when adverse event reports deluged VAERS.”

Although there have been 39,299 deaths reported to VAERS associated with the COVID injections, the FDA has only investigated 600 of the reported deaths, Johnson said. “That is a scandal in itself.”

Johnson added:

“The fact that the agency has been hiding and minimizing the findings of its investigations is something for which we are only now obtaining evidence. We need all the documents that continue to be withheld and the ability to interview everyone involved in the cover-up.”

Johnson letter could trigger criminal investigation of David Kaslow

Johnson’s letter is the latest step in the senator’s ongoing investigation of how Biden-era health officials monitored COVID-19 vaccine safety.

Citing a Nov. 17 report by journalist Paul D. Thacker, Johnson specifically asked HHS to release communications from Dr. David Kaslow, a top FDA official and former Merck vaccine executive, related to the FDA’s review of deaths linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Thacker, FDA insiders allege that Kaslow illegally leaked information from confidential internal discussions at the FDA to the press and Big Pharma allies.

Kaslow’s leaks “helped stall internal probes into possible mRNA COVID-vaccine deaths.”

Johnson told Kennedy that the allegations in Thacker’s report against Kaslow were “damning and, if true, demand accountability.”

As The Defender reported, FDA insiders told Thacker that Kaslow has restricted access to safety information, reassigned investigators and obstructed investigations — including the investigation into the deaths of at least 10 children that FDA safety officers classified as either probably or possibly related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Two officers involved in that investigation were reassigned from the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, which oversees vaccines. The officers — Drs. Craig Zinderman and Adamma Mba-Jonas — are now at the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, which oversees prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

Kaslow’s alleged leaks also affected agency deliberations earlier this year over whether to approve Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine.

Johnson told Kennedy that the recent allegations against Kaslow “underscore the urgency” of having HHS release all related records.

Johnson copied his letter to the HHS inspector general, which could trigger a criminal investigation into Kaslow’s leaks, Thacker wrote today on Substack.

Johnson also asked HHS to release records relating to the FDA’s December 2025 plans to create documents based on its analyses of deaths possibly linked to the COVID-19 vaccines.

‘The FDA’s process is set up to not find COVID vaccine deaths’

The documents released by Johnson appear to reveal problems in the FDA’s safety review process for evaluating deaths possibly caused by COVID-19 vaccines.

The Feb. 10 FDA memo detailed the results of the agency’s review of 88 deaths of young adults ages 18 to 24 that were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) following vaccination with Pfizer or Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, from the vaccine rollout through Aug. 14, 2025.

The goal of the review was to determine whether, for each death report in VAERS, the COVID-19 vaccine caused the death.

The authors of the memo concluded that in none of the 88 deaths was COVID-19 vaccination the “certain” or “probable” cause of death.

The authors classified the deaths of the three young women who developed myocarditis roughly two weeks after receiving their second dose as “possibly” related to the vaccine. The memo did not state the length of time between vaccination and the women’s deaths.

The authors downplayed the possibility that the COVID-19 vaccine could have caused the young women’s deaths. “It is important to note that possible cases could also be explained by alternative etiology,” they wrote.

Thacker, who analyzed the FDA memo today in a Substack post, told The Defender that the FDA’s process for reviewing VAERS reports appears biased against finding that the vaccine caused deaths.

“It seems obvious now that the FDA’s process is set up to not find COVID vaccine deaths,” Thacker said.

A 2023 investigation by The BMJ concluded that VAERS — which is co-run by the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — is “broken.”

The CDC also dismissed the possibility that deaths reported in VAERS following COVID-19 vaccination could be caused by the shots, The BMJ reported.

According to The BMJ:

“While other countries have acknowledged deaths that were ‘likely’ or ‘probably’ related to mRNA vaccination, the CDC — which says that it has reviewed nearly 20 000 preliminary reports of death using VAERS (far more than other countries)— has not acknowledged a single death linked to mRNA vaccines.”

Thacker told The Defender, “The CDC’s function has been knocking down evidence of COVID vaccine harms.”

He asked:

“What was the point of VAERS if it never found clear evidence of a COVID vaccine death, at the same time that Korean researchers published evidence of deaths in their country? Are we to conclude that Koreans are at greater risk of COVID vaccine death? “Or is it just obvious that the FDA doesn’t want to find clear evidence of vaccine harms and constantly bites back evidence to conclude the death was ‘possibly’ caused by the vaccine?”

Johnson’s newly released documents “add further detail to ongoing questions about how the FDA has evaluated and communicated COVID vaccine safety signals to the public and will likely spur further investigations,” Thacker wrote on Substack.

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