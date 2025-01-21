by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

The “Vaccines and Therapeutics” session of the U.K.’s ongoing inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic kicked off this week with presentations that included videos of people discussing their vaccine injuries.

Interviewees discussed “suicide bereavement, adverse reactions — horrible reactions — to the vaccines, gaslighting and poo-pooing by medics” who dismissed their injuries as coincidences, John Campbell, Ph.D., reported on his YouTube channel. The videos also highlighted official failures in caring for the vaccine-injured.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched the inquiry in June 2022 to investigate the decision-making during the pandemic by the U.K. government and the administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The first hearings took place in London in June 2023, followed by sessions in Edinburgh, Scotland, Cardiff, Wales, and Belfast, Ireland. The hearings are government-funded and led by an independent chair, the BBC reported.

The inquiry will draw conclusions and make recommendations for the future through a series of reports. The government is not required to follow the recommendations.

Campbell showed video clips in which vaccine-injured people shared their stories through the inquiry’s “Every Story Matters” initiative.

One woman described the severe migraines, convulsions and weakness she suffered following the jab. “There was no support there when anything went wrong,” she said.

Another woman recounted the constant dizziness and passing out she experienced following the booster shot. Eventually, doctors found a blood clot. When she suggested it was linked to the vaccine, they said they had never heard of such a thing, and that she was imagining it.

A third woman developed Stevens-Johnson syndrome, which began like chickenpox before her skin started to fall off. She received no financial support for her treatment and was encouraged to get the booster. Following the booster, she began having seizures, but no doctors connected her conditions to the vaccine. She went on to receive another booster.

“I’m now so ill I can’t see me living long enough to fully recover,” she said.

As part of the “Every Story Matters” project, people shared stories via written online submissions. The project team also traveled to 25 towns across the country to collect first-hand accounts. They collected 34,441 stories from people who wanted to share their experiences with the vaccine campaigns and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most people wanted to discuss the vaccine, according to the report. Among those, there were “fewer stories and experiences from people who said they had taken the vaccine and were happy” with it.

The presentation showed a small sample of the interviews, which Campbell noted tend to emphasize the government’s assessment that vaccine injuries are “rare.”

“I would have thought the purpose of the inquiry was to decide that actually,” Campbell said. “Let’s hope there’s been nothing pre-decided.”

He also hoped the inquiry would release all of the stories to the public so independent researchers could analyze them and adjudicate how objectively the inquiry has selected the sample of stories it released.

