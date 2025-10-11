1× 0:00 -8:26

by Jill Erzen

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the dangers of “blind obedience to authority.” But efforts to weaponize “the power of the state against the individual” are far from over, medical commentator John Campbell, Ph.D., said on “The Jimmy Dore Show.”

Campbell, an outspoken critic of the COVID-19 vaccines and policies, initially trusted government health guidelines, which promoted the shots as “safe and effective.”

“I actually got the third one of these wretched things before I realized it was a bit of a racket,” he told Dore. Campbell’s blood pressure shot up, forcing him to take blood pressure medication.

“I realized that things weren’t what they appeared to be,” Campbell said. “So it was a bit of a shock, really. … And then when I got that more realistic mindset, a lot of things started falling into place.”

Campbell said his “subservient mindset” fell away. “A lot of the things that were done were suboptimal, to put it mildly, and some things we did … were blatantly harmful,” he told Dore.

Campbell did his own research into the COVID-19 vaccines and discovered that the accepted narrative was built around manipulated data and manufactured truths that few people were willing to challenge.

“Healthcare these days is very much about following guidelines rather than using your brain,” he said.

This was evident in how the COVID-19 vaccine was injected, Campbell said. The shot was meant to be injected into the deltoid muscle. Traditionally, a healthcare provider aspirates the needle to ensure the needle hits muscle. This involves checking the syringe for blood before injecting the vaccine.

“You’ve got to make sure it’s in the muscle so it’s not absorbed into the body quickly,” Campbell said. Yet COVID-19 vaccine guidelines said, “don’t aspirate injections.”

“You have to give the right dose of the right drug via the right route at the right time to the right patient,” he said. “And if you’re not aspirating, you don’t know if you’re giving it into the right place or not. … But because it’s in the guidelines, people follow it.”

“We seem to have global curiosity deficit disorder in many of our medical and scientific classes,” he said.

Campbell cited a list of COVID-19 vaccine findings that demand further research and acknowledgment:

Lipid nanoparticles. These are tiny particles in the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine that can infiltrate blood vessels and spread throughout the body. They go “absolutely everywhere,” he said. They contain the genetic code to make the COVID-19 virus spike protein. These are foreign to the body. They “can hang around for 700 days,” according to some studies, and “go on and on making more and more spike protein,” Campbell said. “So, that means we can’t control the dose.”

Cell destruction. Once the spike protein enters a cell, the immune system targets that cell and “chucks in a couple of hand grenades” to take out the cell, Campbell said. Most tissues and organs can regenerate cells to avoid severe damage, but nerve tissue and muscles — including the heart — cannot, he said.

Cancer risk. Spike proteins also can spark immune dysregulation, which can inhibit the immune system’s ability to kill cancer cells, Campbell said. “And there’s, sadly, some data from Italy and Japan starting to give some quite worrying signs on that,” he said.

DNA contamination. The manufacturing process for the mRNA vaccine trials contained a “pure RNA” for the lipid nanoparticles, Campbell said. However, the process for mass production of the vaccine inadvertently included DNA. The DNA contamination presents a theoretical cancer risk, he said. It was “a bait and switch … essentially a different formulation,” he added. “This means that I didn’t give informed consent” for that shot.

WHO policies highly linked to wealthy donors’ preferences

Dore blamed the World Health Organization (WHO) and billionaire Bill Gates for the COVID-19 vaccine policies. The Gates Foundation is the WHO’s second-largest donor.

In 2000, the foundation co-founded Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, a global public-private partnership that promotes childhood vaccination in the world’s poorest countries. Gavi is the third-largest donor to the WHO.

Dore pointed out that a previous WHO director, Margaret Chan, admitted to begging donors for money, which she said was spent on projects highly linked to their preferences.

“Bill Gates basically is the biggest funder to the WHO and he basically dictates what they do, and it basically comes down to what’s going to pad his bottom line,” Dore said.

Gates has “bragged” about making $550 million from vaccines for COVID-19, which “Gates and others now admit was not a dangerous virus,” Dore said. “It had a very low infection fatality rate and it was more like a flu, yet they did this to us.”

Campbell agreed that money plays too big a role in the healthcare industry, but said most people aren’t aware of the connection.

“Most practitioners that I know and I have worked with … follow the guidelines and they’re not really that aware of how things got into the guidelines,” he said. “So I would think it would be a very, very tiny shrinking minority of individual healthcare providers in the U.K. who would understand the way things work in the World Health Organization.”

‘It’s people with the money’ that decide what research to do

Healthcare guidelines are often tied to finances, Campbell said.

“Research is very expensive to do,” he said. “And that means that very often it’s people with the money that decide what trial is done.”

Dore cited a suppressed 2020 study financed by pro-vaccine doctors and researchers that aimed to “shut up the antivax people or the vaccine skeptics and to show that there was no health detriment to vaccinating children.”

The study proved the opposite, finding chronic health issues in 17% of the unvaccinated children and 57% of the vaccinated children, according to Dore.

“The only real problem with this study and why it didn’t get submitted for publication is that its findings did not fit the belief and the policy that vaccines are safe,” Dore said.

This bias affects medical journals, too, according to Campbell. He said:

“You can certainly ask the right questions to get the answers you would kind of like, and you know which questions not to ask. And you pay the best writers and you pay the best statisticians, and if something doesn’t quite work out in your favor, there might be a delay in publishing that. There’s all sorts of nuances [that] go on here. There’s a kind of professionalization of writing medical journals, which is unfortunate. … “I do know excellent doctors and scientists around the world who’ve written papers on particular topics who find it very difficult or impossible to get them published in mainstream medical journals.”

The manipulation, and the money that surrounds it, did not begin with the COVID-19 pandemic and will not end with it, Campbell and Dore said.

“It’s been going on. … I just think that it got really highlighted and it became hard to ignore … during COVID,” Dore said. “All the corruption, all the lies” are to “make somebody money.” Americans eat processed food and poison themselves with pesticides because “it makes someone a little richer.”

Push for digital ID is ‘pretty frightening’

Controlling the narrative is key, Campbell said. “We know a lot of people are interested in the control agenda, in the financial readjustment agenda” to enrich particular individuals.

Digital ID cards, increasingly used across the globe and recently introduced in the U.K., could be used to control nearly every aspect of life, he said.

“It’s pretty frightening,” Campbell said. “I mean, they can turn off your power to purchase, to buy gas, to pay bills. They can turn off your car now, right? They can turn off your credit.”

Government officials in the U.K. say the BritCard, to take effect no later than August 2029, will help combat illegal immigration.

However, a petition on the U.K. Parliament’s website opposing digital ID may force a parliamentary debate. The petition has nearly 3 million signatures, according to Campbell.

“You can see this terrifying prophecy coming true because the technology is there now … to facilitate that … and if that prophecy is not there as a warning … what the heck is it there for?” he asked. “Let’s learn from that warning.”

