The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John T's avatar
John T
9m

Yet people think it is positive that it is recommended for people with an underlying condition. See how well that worked for this poor lady.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ann Bouchard's avatar
Ann Bouchard
1h

This poor women. Six shots. Unbelievable. The link is undeniable. Unfathomable to do this in my estimation to anyone. They'll have to live with themselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture