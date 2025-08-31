The Defender

Richard Axley
One out of 4 people knows somebody that they think died from the covid mRNA shot. I know 2 people that i believe it killed, my aunt and uncle.

la chevalerie vit
I’d like to find a real paper that honestly determines how many people died FROM covid - not with covid, not from flu, not from iatrogenic causes like midazolam, morphine, refusal of treatments food and water, and ventilators - “from covid” as the primary cause using a verified method other than PCR which cannot diagnose.

