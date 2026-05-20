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by Jill Erzen

For many parents who decline childhood vaccines, criticism often comes in the form of a blunt accusation: Your unvaccinated children are putting everyone else in danger.

That claim took center stage during an upcoming episode of CHD.TV’s “Pediatric Perspectives,” set to air May 23.

During the monthly Q&A segment, Dr. Paul Thomas answered questions from parents navigating vaccine decisions and public backlash.

CHD.TV Director Polly Tommey read a submission from a mother asking how to respond to people who accuse her of endangering others by not vaccinating her children.

Thomas, a retired pediatrician who practiced for 35 years, rejected the premise outright. “That is actually a completely false narrative,” he said. “It is the vaccinated, not the unvaccinated, who are getting sick at much greater percentages.”

Thomas said his own research and clinical observations support that conclusion.

“We’re talking all kinds of infections, not just chronic diseases,” he said. “So the more vaccinated you are, the more sinus infections, ear infections, lung infections, GI [gastrointestinal] infections, skin infections you will have.”

By comparison, unvaccinated children are “rarely sick,” Thomas said. “It’s sick people who get other people sick,” he said. So it is the vaccinated who “are actually putting others at greater risk.”

“It’s exactly opposite of what we’re taught to think,” he said.

To support that claim, Thomas cited a Cleveland Clinic study involving thousands of employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study found that “the more vaccines you got for COVID, the more likely you were to get COVID.”

“So who was making other people sick?” he asked.

‘Knowing what I now know, there’s no vaccine I would consider’

Asked which vaccines parents should consider for their children, Thomas said, “Knowing what I now know, there’s no vaccine I would consider almost under any circumstance.”

He argued that vaccination risks outweigh benefits, in part because vaccine safety testing is fundamentally flawed.

“You have to understand that none of the vaccines, not a single one, was properly tested for safety,” he said. “They never used saline placebos. The testing was very brief, so they would not pick up any medium-term or long-term consequences of vaccination.”

Although Thomas acknowledged that “some vaccines have benefits,” he said parents must weigh those benefits against significant risks.

Referring to his book, “Vax Facts: What to Consider Before Vaccinating at All Ages & Stages of Life,” he said, “For every single vaccine on the childhood immunization schedule, your child is more likely to die from the vaccine than from the disease you’re vaccinating against.”

He noted that fear surrounding measles and other diseases drives many parents’ vaccination decisions. “Parents largely vaccinate because they’re afraid of death,” he said.

However, he noted that last year’s measles-related deaths in Texas were caused by improper medical management, not the measles itself.

“The truth of the matter is, those girls would still be alive today if they’d been treated properly in hospital,” Tommey said.

Thomas added that vaccine availability does not necessarily translate into lower mortality.

“Every once in a while, there will be a death from a disease for which we have a vaccine,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean that vaccinating is going to reduce deaths overall.”

Vaccines, not illnesses, deemed ‘huge threat to the immune system’

Thomas encouraged parents not to fear routine childhood illnesses.

He said families can support children’s health by reducing exposure to environmental toxins and avoiding vaccinations. He called vaccines “a huge threat to the immune system.”

Thomas described childhood illness as part of normal immune development.

“Illness is how we exercise our immune system,” he said. “A healthy, unvaccinated child with an innate immune system that’s robust will handle those illnesses much better than your highly vaccinated kids.”

“So let them get sick,” he added.

Despite that view, Thomas said newborns require special protection during the first months of life.

He advised families to keep sick people away from infants younger than 2 or 3 months old, not because the illnesses themselves are necessarily dangerous, but because fever in very young infants often triggers aggressive medical interventions.

“We’re talking spinal tap to rule out meningitis, IV antibiotics, hospitalization for a couple of days,” Thomas said. “Let’s just avoid that by protecting our newborns so they don’t get sick at all.”

Thomas also criticized recommendations that parents, grandparents and caregivers receive whooping cough vaccinations before visiting newborns. He said later studies on transmission failed to support the practice, known as “cocooning.”

“Vaccinating adults or caregivers and visitors and grandparents … makes it more likely they will bring pertussis to your newborn,” he said. “The unvaccinated or minimally vaxxed people are actually more protective to you and your children than highly vaccinated people.”

‘Benefits of the shot are negligible … risks are high’

The discussion also turned to fears surrounding hepatitis B (Hep B) and tetanus vaccines.

Tommey asked whether children needed the vaccines to protect against hazards such as discarded needles on beaches or rusty nails on sidewalks.

Thomas called the Hep B vaccine “the worst vaccine on the market,” particularly for infants and young children.

“There hasn’t been a single proven case of a child getting hepatitis B from a needle stick in a park or running on the beach,” he said. Hepatitis B transmission occurs almost exclusively through sexual contact or IV drug use.

As evidence that child-to-child transmission is rare, Thomas pointed to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance stating that students with hepatitis B “should not be excluded” from school.

By contrast, he noted that unvaccinated children are barred from school in some states. “This is the insanity of the push for hepatitis B vaccine,” he said.

On tetanus, Thomas argued that properly cleaned wounds rarely lead to serious illness. “In practice, as long as you know what to do, it won’t happen,” he said.

Thomas advised parents to clean wounds thoroughly. He noted that tetanus immune globulin is available for severe cases. There “has not been a death from tetanus under the age of 55 in the U.S. in over 20 years,” he added.

He also criticized the combined Tdap vaccine for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. “The benefits of the shot are negligible or minimal,” he said. “The risks are high.”

‘Vaccines, vaccines, vaccines — the only way to save ourselves’

Thomas said he understood how difficult it can be for parents to question mainstream medical advice. Even his own mother received multiple COVID-19 vaccines despite his objections.

“I remember talking to her when I was trying to convince her not to take any COVID shots,” Thomas said. “And she said, ‘How can you be right? And all these other doctors are wrong?’”

Thomas emphasized that public health messaging relies heavily on fear. “You hear the narrative being just pounded — fear, fear porn, if you will,” he said. “Vaccines, vaccines, vaccines — the only way to save ourselves.”

“And nothing could be further from the truth,” he added. “It’s a healthy immune system that saves us. And vaccines are actually destroying that immune system.”

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