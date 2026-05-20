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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
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As a parent of two unvaccinated boys, my kids are as healthy as possible. The scoot was astonished that my 3 year old had never been on antibiotics — astonished.

I’ve written a plethora on vaccines and here’s my one guide to inform others about the harms — and propaganda— of vaccines: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-complete-vaccine-harm-profile

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