More than a decade after the first lab-grown burger, cultivated meat is reportedly sold at just one store worldwide, despite an estimated $3 billion in investment, Harper’s Magazine reported. Critics, including GMWatch’s Claire Robinson, told The Defender the concept was “doomed from the start.”

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by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

More than 10 years after scientists unveiled the world’s first lab-grown burger, the industry that promised to revolutionize meat production is struggling to survive, despite billions of dollars in investment, Harper’s Magazine reported.

Cultivated meat — produced by growing animal cells in laboratory-controlled environments — was promoted as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, conserve agricultural land and water, reduce the spread of zoonotic viral diseases and antibiotic resistance, and eliminate environmental and ethical concerns associated with industrial meat production.

Everyone from the World Economic Forum, to Hollywood luminaries Leonardo DiCaprio and Ashton Kutcher, to billionaire venture capitalist investors Bill Gates and Richard Branson, trumpeted lab-grown meat as the greatest invention since sliced bread.

More than 140 companies across six continents launched companies to produce the meat following its 2013 unveiling. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) described Berkeley-based Upside Foods’ lab-grown chicken as a “food revolution” and declared that it was safe for human consumption. Companies partnered with Michelin chefs for their lab-grown meat rollouts.

But according to reporter Erin Somers, today cultivated meat can be purchased only at one store in the world: Huber’s Butchery in Singapore, where people can buy expensive packages of shredded lab-grown chicken produced by GOOD Meat.

“I am not in the least surprised that the lab-grown meat industry is on its death bed and I consider its imminent demise a victory for consumers and the planet,” Claire Robinson, co-director of GMWatch, which has been warning of the dangers of lab-grown meat for years, told The Defender.

“The idea of lab-grown meat was doomed from the start,” Robinson said. “It’s wildly expensive in terms of energy and resources needed, which means it’s never going to be environmentally friendly or commercially viable, despite the overblown claims of the industry and its early investors.”

Investment boom gave way to bust

According to Somers, the industry began attracting widespread attention in 2013, when Dutch scientist Mark Post unveiled his hamburger grown from cattle stem cells. The burger took two years to produce and cost approximately 250,000 euros ($332,202). Google co-founder Sergey Brin financed it.

Despite the enormous cost, the concept sparked a wave of enthusiasm among investors who believed cultivated meat could replace conventional animal agriculture.

The industry attracted an estimated $3 billion in investment, according to Harper’s. Some predicted it would destroy the U.S. beef industry, reducing demand for conventional meat up to 70% by 2030.

But the industry transformation never materialized. Investment peaked in 2021 before declining sharply. By 2023, the industry raised just $177 million globally.

Squeamish consumers, safety concerns plagued companies early on

Many consumers are skeptical or even squeamish about lab-grown meat — either out of concerns for safety or simply because “it just sounds weird,” according to an Associated Press poll.

It is also extremely expensive to produce and has yet to be produced at scale. And despite green lights from the FDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), safety concerns proliferate.

Lab-grown or cultivated meat is produced from the cultured stem cells of live animals or an animal cell bank and then reproduced in bioreactors using techniques borrowed from Big Pharma.

The cells are “fed” a mixture of sugars, amino and fatty acids, and salts and vitamins to make them multiply quickly. Initially, producers fed the cells fetal bovine serum, but now they typically use “serum-free media,” which are proprietary compounds.

Once the cells grow into a mass or a sheet — depending on the manufacturer — they are formed into meat-like shapes such as cutlets or nuggets.

Although the companies promote lab-grown meat in part by claiming it has environmental benefits, the process is energy-intensive. Research from the University of California, Davis, found that cultured meat’s environmental impact is likely “orders of magnitude” higher than real meat, based on current production methods.

An investigation by The New York Times also revealed several incidents during the development of some of Upside Foods’ products that raised safety concerns. In 2018, the company found its chicken cell line contaminated with mouse cells. In 2019, the cell line was found to be contaminated with rat cells.

Yet, in 2022, the FDA said Upside’s meat was safe for human consumption. And in June 2023, the USDA approved the sale of products by Upside Foods and GOOD Meat — the first two companies to go through the regulatory approval process.

Those approvals made the U.S. the second country in the world, behind Singapore, to allow sales of lab-grown meat. In January 2024, Israel green-lighted the sale of steaks made from cultivated beef cells, The Associated Press reported.

Industry trend: big risks, little certainty

Robinson said that there are serious technical barriers to actually growing the meat.

“The culture medium is an immense challenge — without expensive growth factors, the cells don’t grow, and the only way to keep them growing is to immortalise them, making them into ‘cancer-type’ cells.”

This raises safety questions, she said. “Is a product derived from such a system going to be safe to eat? That’s unknown, to say the least.”

Robinson said the manufacturing capacity needed to make a significant impact in the meat market would require huge numbers of bioreactors, each of 20,000-30,000 liters.

“This gives an idea of the size of the technical challenge involved in replacing real meat in people’s diets.”

The cost of building manufacturing plants and supplying energy posed a challenge in producing the meat at a price that people can afford. There has also been a lack of a skilled workforce trained to operate the technology, according to Harper’s.

In 2024, the Bezos Earth Fund gave $30 million to establish the Bezos Center for Sustainable Protein at North Carolina State University — dedicated to developing plant-based and lab-grown meats.

In 2022, also in North Carolina, Believer Meats, an Israeli cultivated chicken company, began building a 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Wilson, North Carolina.

But on Dec. 31, 2025, before it started production, the company declared bankruptcy with over $200 million in debt and shut down the factory.

“This executive team is known for being really aggressive about the technology and willing to take big, big risks without having certainty,” a source told AgFunder News— a trend that has defined the industry.

Political pushback in the U.S.

Critics have called the move toward fake meat, such as the Beyond Burger and lab-grown meat, a tool to phase out farmers and ranchers and replace them with ultraprocessed food products that can be controlled by patents.

The claims by the lab-grown meat industry about replacing farming, along with safety concerns about the meat itself, sparked political backlash in many states across the U.S.

In May 2024, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a ban on lab-grown meat, making it a second-degree misdemeanor to produce or sell lab-grown meat in the state. The law took effect in July 2024.

Alabama passed a similar law that year, and Iowa prohibited schools from buying it. Five other states also moved to legislate against the meat, banning sales, production or both.

Robinson said that in her view, and in the view of well-informed critics, “livestock farming is being absurdly demonised on the basis of a partial and biased perspective and decidedly dodgy figures.”

She added:

“In the UK and much of the EU and USA, as in many countries of the world, a large sector of our livestock is fed on grass, hay, and silage, which grows using energy provided for free by the sun. The animals’ manure, properly composted, fertilises pasture and crops in an environmentally friendly way. “Even after the animals are slaughtered, every part can be used for our benefit and (again, properly managed) that process doesn’t create toxic waste, unlike the slurry products of a bioreactor.”

Some companies still trying to eke it out

Not all companies have given up on lab-grown meat. Upside Foods recently announced it is releasing a “second generation” cultivated chicken product with the capacity to produce a million pounds annually at prices comparable to organic chicken.

The chicken, which includes only 10% cultivated meat, is still not for sale. Upside reportedly is kicking off a new fundraising round, hoping that its new generation of chicken, which has regulatory clearance, “will reassure investors who have otherwise been disillusioned with the cultivated meat sector.”

Even if they manage to once again appeal to investors, Robinson said she thinks there is still a disconnect between the products and their intended market.

“Vegans and others who want healthy and environmentally conscious meat-free food choices are hardly going to go for an ultraprocessed food made in a lab and containing who-knows-what ingredients, especially if it’s costly,” she said.

She said many vegans and vegetarians “are revolted by the taste, smell and texture of meat.” Even if companies can eventually produce something that seems like meat at a reasonable cost, “that ‘achievement’ could backfire big time,” she said.

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