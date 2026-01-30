The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda wallack's avatar
Linda wallack
2h

Sids, crib death ...another word for vaccine

Reply
Share
Level The Matrix's avatar
Level The Matrix
3h

Excellent news, but should be national. Sadly, it’s only 50 years too late. There are many reasons this wasn’t included in the 1986 Act.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture