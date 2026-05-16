The Defender

The Defender

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Gringo's avatar
Gringo
5h

Nobody is above the Law in the United States!

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Guido Vandeven's avatar
Guido Vandeven
3h

There’s no lab involved, no Wuhan no Ford Dietrich, no virus, no Covid, no Fauci or Gates or Farrar or Collins or Biden or Trump, it’s only the old boys dream and DARPA to get in your DNA and take over, no matter how, who or where.

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