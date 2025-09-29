1× 0:00 -4:47

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

by Jill Erzen

The COVID-19 vaccine turns a vaccinated person’s cells into “a target for our immune system to hunt and kill,” according to the film “Inside mRNA Vaccines.”

The film examines the global rollout of mRNA vaccine technology and the life-and-death safety concerns that followed.

“Not only is this really good science, it’s also told in a very comprehensible way,” medical commentator John Campbell, Ph.D., said on his YouTube show before airing a clip of Erki Tangsoo’s film. “Certainly the best graphics I’ve seen in relation to COVID-19 spike protein and the autoimmunity and damage that spike protein can cause,” Campbell said.

The film uses 3D animation to illustrate synthetic modified versions of messenger RNA, or mRNA, which serve as the “to-do list” for each cell. The lab-made mRNA is designed to evade immune detection within the body.

Chinese scientists disclosed the genetic code of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, responsible for COVID-19, which was used as a backbone for the mRNA vaccine. According to the film, the modified genetic code in the vaccine calls for the body to produce only a piece of the virus.

“Vaccine platforms are using what’s called the spike protein of the coronavirus,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said in the film.

Once that mRNA code is injected into the body via the COVID-19 vaccine, it instructs cells to make COVID-19 virus spikes. By instructing the body to create the spikes, the immune system, theoretically, builds immunity against that part of the virus.

“The worst mistake of all would be to take messenger RNA and then have it code for a lethal protein that was engineered in a Chinese biosecurity lab,” Dr. Peter McCullough said in the film. “That was a disaster.”

The injection of mRNA vaccines turns the human body into “spike protein manufacturing sites,” according to the film.

An April peer-reviewed study showed that young adults who received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine showed elevated spike protein production a year or more after vaccination — significantly longer than the spike protein was expected to remain in the body.

A February preprint by Yale University researchers showed that the spike protein from the COVID-19 vaccine persisted in the blood of at least one person 709 days after vaccination.

Dr. Ryan Cole, a pathologist, said in the film, “Early on in the pandemic, we learned that the spike protein is the toxic part of this virus that causes clotting, that causes inflammation, that causes myocarditis, that causes brain fog.”

People with post-mRNA vaccine injuries experience persistent, long-term effects, Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week during a roundtable discussion led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“I will say my post-mRNA injury … patients have a tendency of not improving, they just don’t seem to be improving,” Redfield said. “I have a number of patients now that are out five years. It’s painful.”

Genetic material contained within mRNA COVID-19 vaccines can integrate into the human genome, potentially contributing to the onset of aggressive cancer, according to research published Sept. 15 on Zenodo, an online research repository operated by CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research.

“We believe this is a warning signal the world cannot afford to ignore,” said epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, one of the study’s co-authors.

The study’s results contradict claims by vaccine manufacturers and public health agencies that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines can’t alter human DNA and are not contaminated with DNA fragments, Hulscher said.

According to the film, the mRNA vaccine dose is filled with “fat bubbles” called lipid nanoparticles, which help the modified mRNA enter cells.

While lipid nanoparticles in the COVID-19 vaccine were “designed to efficiently enter the deltoid muscle cells” at the injection site in the arm, they can be taken up by other cells within the body, the film states.

“Lipid nanoparticles go everywhere in the body. As in, everywhere,” Cole said. They “can’t be controlled. And any cell that makes this foreign protein now becomes a target of your own immune cells to attack as well.”

A peer-reviewed study published in EXCLI Journal in July 2025 uncovered the first statistically significant evidence of increased cancer risk following COVID-19 vaccination. The study suggested an increased risk for breast, bladder and colorectal cancers, as well as uterine and ovarian cancers.

And a May study showed that spike protein was detected in the organs of nearly half of stroke victims — all women — up to 17 months after they received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Watch ‘Inside mRNA Vaccines’ here:

Related articles in The Defender