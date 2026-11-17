People injured by COVID-19 vaccines told The Defender that health insurance companies repeatedly denied or restricted coverage for treatments they need for their vaccine injuries. They described years of battling coverage denials and paying thousands of dollars out of pocket for needed treatments. “If I was mandated to get an ‘experimental’ shot to keep my job, shouldn’t we be able to try ‘experimental’ treatments to try and heal us?” one person asked.

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by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

For Danielle Baker, treatment for a debilitating condition caused by the COVID-19 vaccine meant the difference between regaining some quality of life and ending up in the hospital.

But after her health insurer stopped covering the treatment, Baker said her health rapidly deteriorated, forcing her into repeated hospitalizations.

Baker is one of four people who told The Defender that health insurance companies repeatedly denied or restricted coverage for treatments they need for their vaccine injuries. They described years of battling coverage denials and paying thousands of dollars out of pocket for needed treatments.

Their experiences reveal common obstacles. Insurance companies often reject treatments as experimental or medically unnecessary, refuse to cover specialized tests or physicians, and end therapies that help them manage their conditions.

The same obstacles are common across different types of insurance, including employer-sponsored plans, private insurance and Medicare-related coverage.

The financial and medical consequences have been significant, with interviewees describing mounting medical expenses, difficulty finding doctors to recognize and treat their conditions, and lengthy battles with insurers while coping with serious illnesses.

For some, the result has been worsening symptoms or prolonged disability.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services introduced a new medical code for Medicare physicians to diagnose and treat vaccine injuries. The new policy is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

The code will also be available to Medicaid physicians and private insurers, but it’s not known how many will adopt it.

The Defender contacted 24 major private insurers to inquire about their policies for covering vaccine injury treatments but did not receive any responses by press time.

Repeated insurance denials despite permanent disability

In June 2021, Baker, a registered nurse and Ohio native, said she was coerced by her then-employer into getting the COVID-19 vaccine. She received the two-dose series of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but soon experienced severe neurological problems. She was later diagnosed with transverse myelitis, or inflammation of the spinal cord.

“I was almost immediately declared totally disabled with no chance of recovery and awarded Social Security Disability Insurance benefits,” Baker said. “What you are not awarded, however, is health insurance coverage.”

Baker was the health insurance carrier for her family. When she lost her job due to disability, she “had to go on an extremely high-deductible plan, $15,000 out of pocket before it kicked in.” Her medical debt accumulated rapidly.

Baker called the high-deductible plan “bottom of the barrel.” It didn’t cover the medical specialists she needed to see, or the testing or medication she needed. Those treatments were “almost always denied,” she said.

In 2024, Baker began Medicare, coupled with a supplemental plan from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. “We foolishly thought that I was getting what was needed and the costs associated with that would decline — but quickly learned that wasn’t going to be the case,” she said.

“Insurance, serving as a gatekeeper, would quickly deny my access to these things because it was highly specialized — and for that type of care, if you do not have the ICD-10 code to justify it, it was automatically denied,” Baker said.

According to Baker, the most important — and helpful — therapy for her condition is intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) treatment. However, her neurologist’s efforts to “establish a paper trail of diagnosis … were met with nothing but denial.”

By the winter of 2024, Baker said her body “failed.” She was advised to seek hospice/palliative care. But after a last-ditch effort, Baker located a physician who diagnosed her with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, a rare autoimmune disorder. This diagnosis helped her acquire IVIG treatment in 2025.

Baker said that after starting IVIG, her decline “subsided and quality of life was returned to me.” However, at the end of 2025, Anthem dropped her supplemental plan, forcing Baker to seek another insurer for 2026.

“The company Anthem was paying to provide my IVIG and nursing visits was Optum. Optum is owned and operated by United Healthcare, and so I went with Medicare with United Healthcare as a supplemental for 2026,” Baker said.

The switch required a new request for IVIG. However, United denied the request without explanation. Baker went without treatment for six weeks and “regressed very quickly,” ending up in the hospital — and with a physician, “who did not ‘believe’ in vaccine injury.” Instead, she was told she needed a psychiatric consultation.

It was only after the efforts of other hospital staff and the discovery of a “coding error” that was blamed for the denial that Baker’s IVIG treatments resumed for three months. When this period expired in April, United again denied Baker’s request.

“What they needed just continued to escalate, each new reason to deny replacing the last,” Baker said. One of the justifications for denying treatment was that she “didn’t show enough improvement” — but Baker was also told that she “couldn’t have too much improvement,” because “that is also a reason for denial.”

By summer, Baker’s condition again declined, requiring a visit to the emergency room and transfer to a Level 1 trauma center, where specialists determined she needed IVIG. However, their request for home IVIG treatment was denied in August.

Baker said these denials have led her to visit the emergency room every six weeks, where she receives a supply of IVIG. “It’s not near what I really need, but it is playing the systems game that they began with my life,” Baker said.

According to Baker, the out-of-pocket cost for IVIG is $12,000 every three weeks. Baker has been told that she will require IVIG for the rest of her life. Without insurance approval, “there is no way we can afford it.”

‘Continuously gaslit by doctors’

In October 2021, Connecticut resident Kendall Smith received her second dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Previously in “perfect health,” Smith soon began experiencing adverse events. By early 2023, her hands were “very discolored.”

Last year, a neurologist diagnosed Smith with two rare nervous system disorders — non-length-dependent immune-mediated small fiber neuropathy and dysautonomia. However, these diagnoses came only after years of unsuccessful attempts, during which Smith says she was “continuously gaslit by doctors.”

Despite her injuries, Smith has been able to continue working and is insured through her workplace. “However, besides annual preventive measures, my insurance has resisted covering things for my condition, such as specific tests,” she said.

Smith said this includes a dysautonomia panel that cost Smith over $1,000 out of pocket, “higher co-payments for specialists, and certain treatments or prescriptions frequently considered ‘experimental.’”

Like Baker, these “experimental” treatments include IVIG. Smith’s neurologist warned her “to expect an initial denial, for about 80% of her referrals were denied by nearly every insurance company.”

Baker, who is insured through Cigna, said her provider is linked with RxBenefits for treatments and prescriptions. She said what followed after submission of the request in October 2025 was “a drawn-out affair for months.” She was told IVIG wasn’t “medically necessary,” due to a “lack of studies” supporting such treatment.

Several appeals — including a third-party appeal to the Medical Review Institute of America — were subsequently rejected.

Smith’s condition has continued to worsen. “My neurologist said by the looks of the pronounced discoloration in my hands, I probably would have benefited from [IVIG] sooner,” she said. Smith was told that she will likely need to take certain medications long-term, and IVIG every three weeks “for at least a year.”

“If I was mandated to get an ‘experimental’ shot to keep my job, shouldn’t we be able to try ‘experimental’ treatments to try and heal us?” Smith asked.

Victim ‘burning through money,’ forced to pay out-of-pocket for wheelchair

California resident Erik Klint toured with rock bands as a video engineer. But after he got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster in 2021, he went from being an active father to relying on a wheelchair.

Today, he struggles to walk and faces mounting medical bills that his insurer, Kaiser Permanente, refuses to cover.

“At 50, I walked my kids to school. By 52, I couldn’t walk to the bathroom,” Klint said.

Klint began experiencing tremors and balance problems soon after vaccination. Within 3-4 months, he started using a cane, then a walker, and eventually ended up in a wheelchair after he suffered several serious falls. This included a fall in October 2025 that left him with a broken shoulder and facial injuries.

Despite consulting 27 doctors, Klint said he has struggled to obtain a definitive diagnosis or treatment. He said many physicians have dismissed his symptoms. One neurologist described him as a “complicated case” — but offered little help.

Meanwhile, the medical bills accumulated. Klint said he paid $9,000 out of pocket for laboratory testing. MRI scans cost him $1,500 each. He also got stuck with a $3,000 ambulance bill his insurance did not cover.

Following his fall last year, Klint spent nearly a month in an inpatient rehabilitation facility. He said physical therapists helped him work on his balance and strengthen his legs — but Kaiser cut short his stay after determining that his shoulder was healing and rehab was increasingly focused on his ongoing mobility problems.

After he was discharged, Klint said he had to buy his own wheelchair and walker, which together cost about $1,000. Kaiser authorized home-based physical and occupational therapy, but the services ended after just two and a half weeks, when Kaiser determined, “We’ve already done all we can for you.”

Klint said he has received no further medical follow-up, rarely leaves home and depends on neighbors for help with everyday tasks. He said his estranged wife considers it unsafe for their two sons to stay at his home because they might have to help him if he falls. His children have not stayed with him in two years, he said.

Klint said he relies on his investment portfolio to cover his living expenses and medical bills. “I’m burning through money,” he said.

Insurers repeatedly deny requests for ‘experimental’ treatments

Angel M., a Virginia resident who asked that we not use her last name, said she was physically fit and active before receiving her first Moderna COVID-19 shot in 2021. Within hours of getting the shot, she developed severe pain and inflammation that continues today. She blames the vaccine.

Angel said she previously suffered nerve damage after a series of vaccinations in 2009, but had largely recovered. But after the Moderna shot, the burning pain in her arms and neck returned, accompanied by severe headaches, ringing in her ears, swelling and vision problems. A neuro-ophthalmologist determined the conditions were caused by the Moderna shot.

Despite having an Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield PPO plan through her husband’s employer, which costs the family nearly $20,000 annually, she said her insurer has refused to pay for many of the treatments she needs.

Anthem initially covered her physical therapy but ended coverage because it was not curing her condition — even though it helped her “get by each day.” Anthem also refused to cover dry needling, occipital nerve blocks and surgery for occipital neuralgia, deeming them “experimental.”

She continues to receive physical therapy and dry needling, which she credits with significantly reducing her pain, but pays for these treatments out of pocket. Her physical therapist discounted her sessions because she requires treatment so often. Even so, she said she spends between $400 and $600 monthly on physical therapy.

Although her husband’s income allows her to cover some of those expenses, other treatments Angel would like to pursue, including stem cell therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, remain financially out of reach. Angel estimated that her family spends about $30,000 annually on healthcare costs.

She said her health has improved somewhat this year, but she still experiences pain and is unable to return to work. She worries about what would happen if her husband could no longer support the family.

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