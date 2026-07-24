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Stephen Dedalus
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“Counsel for the petitioners requested that data on adverse events be shared with the court. However, obtaining that data is difficult because it is not available publicly.”

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It’s not available because the Indian population is the unwitting trial subject for the vaccine. Incredible. It’s like reading the little sheet of paper to understand contraindications and it says, “for hazards associated with this taking this medication, please administer and find out.”

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