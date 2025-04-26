The Defender

Another “Rouge!” They know exactly what causes “Autism!” RFK Jr. spoke about this when he was on with Megan Kelly’s podcast. He spoke about the “CDC” and other agencies who held an offsite meeting back in the mid 80’s I believe it was.

Now the same organization “NIH” which Fauci headed up wants all our healthcare records? Give me a break! This is about gathering data and information on everyone which will be fed into the same “Real-ID” system for the ultimate control named “CDBC-Digital-Currency” which will ultimately be used to control everything everyone wants and or needs!

Remember “Real-ID” as was the “Patriot Act” imposed / implemented for our safety. Yeah OK!

As long as we believe everything we’re told, we’re sure to fall in line with those who are telling us “it’s for your safety!”

Good God! The time comes when America reaches 50.5% of the population is on the Govt dime. We’re almost there and IMO, the FDA’s fast track of the newly (ready for deployment as was the mRNA was) which was authorized by our current president under “OWS” and who has now “pigeonholed the deadly mRNA and he is allowing the “saRNA-Bioweapon” to proceed! One thing is certain, “The Surveillance State” is nearing completion!

We will all be forced to comply with this newly fast tracked saRNA if we want to fly or buy food! That’s how it works!

May God Bless America and The Entire World!

Direct government interference into personal health records. Did you give your consent?! This is only the beginning aka conditioning. Ask for volunteers you dumb . . . . . . . . s.

