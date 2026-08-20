An Idaho mother charged with murdering her twin toddlers pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. She says the children died from a vaccine reaction, not suffocation, as prosecutors allege. Her trial is set for January 2027, amid a national debate over the childhood vaccine schedule.

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by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

An Idaho mother charged with killing her twin toddlers pleaded not guilty Tuesday during a short hearing at the Payette County Courthouse, the Idaho Statesman reported.

Andrea Renee Shaw, age 23, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of first-degree murder, her attorney, Joe Filicetti, told The Defender. A month-long jury trial is set for Jan. 11, 2027.

Shaw was indicted by a grand jury and arrested on June 30 on allegations that she deliberately suffocated her twins, who died on May 1, 2025. Prosecutors allege the children were killed while sharing a bed in their home.

Shaw has consistently denied the allegations. She said her twins’ deaths were caused by the vaccines they received at a routine doctor’s appointment just over a week before they died. The toddlers both had documented adverse reactions to the shots.

Shaw’s bail was initially set at $2 million, but the Payette County district judge revoked the bond in July at the prosecutor’s request.

Filicetti told The Defender the defense was looking forward to cross-examining the state’s experts.

“They have no direct evidence that Andrea did anything other than provide and love for her two children,” Filicetti said. “The state’s case is built on the belief that because both children died at the same time she must have done something nefarious.”

Filicetti said prosecutors believe that they’ve disproven every other possible mechanism of death and therefore it had to be murder. “They have discounted any vaccine involvement in the case. We look forward to challenging their position and hope the jury will see the case the way we do.”

Evidence against Shaw is circumstantial, defenders contend

Eighteen-month-old Dallas and Tyson Shaw received multiple routine childhood vaccinations — including DTaP, flu and hepatitis A vaccines — during an April 2025 pediatric visit.

According to court documents, Andrea and her mother-in-law told the pediatrician that the children’s father had previously experienced an adverse reaction to a flu vaccine. But the pediatrician dismissed their concerns, and a nurse administered the shots.

Within a day, the twins developed fevers, lethargy, difficulty walking, blue lips, sunken eyes and diarrhea. They didn’t want to eat. Emergency department physicians documented a “post-immunization reaction” before discharging the children with instructions to treat their symptoms with children’s Tylenol and popsicles.

Eight days later, both toddlers were found dead. One year later, prosecutors charged Shaw with first-degree murder, a capital offense.

Prosecutors said investigators ruled out other possible causes of death — including heat exposure, carbon monoxide poisoning, poisoning and vaccines. They concluded the only “conceivable explanation” was that the twins were suffocated.

Shaw’s defenders say the evidence against Shaw is purely circumstantial, and that prosecutors have failed to seriously consider a more compelling and scientifically backed explanation for the babies’ death — an adverse reaction to vaccines and Tylenol.

Health writer Sayer Ji said the unusual nature of the deaths should have prompted a more thorough examination of potential medical causes rather than an assumption of criminal conduct.

Case occurs amid national vaccine policy debate

Shaw’s indictment comes as debate over vaccine policy has become a national political flashpoint. The vaccine advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduced the number of routine vaccinations recommended for children.

A federal judge blocked the decision after the American Academy of Pediatrics sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC’s parent agency, over the policy change.

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order calling for American children to be routinely immunized against fewer diseases, as they are in peer countries like Denmark, which would bring immunization recommendations in line with the advisory committee’s blocked recommendations.

Filicetti said Shaw loves her children more than anything.

“She is an amazing young woman who got caught up in the political dispute among the powers that be, because how dare she blame anything for the death of her two kids, especially something that is ‘safe and effective’ … until it’s not,” Filicetti said.

Shaw remains in isolation in the Payette County jail, Filicetti said. She was arrested five days after giving birth to a premature baby girl by cesarean section, and she remains separated from the child.

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