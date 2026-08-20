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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
28m

The woman CHD's crack lawyers rushed in front of the cameras so that she could give the prosecution enough to charge with first degree MX.

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Root Causes's avatar
Root Causes
4m

CHD features articles from Mother Jones, like this one - https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2026/07/andrea-shaw-vaccines-childrens-health-defense-murder-charges/

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