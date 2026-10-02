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Manalog's avatar
Manalog
Oct 2

It’s mind boggling that in a country founded on natural rights…that we are still arguing about whether we have the right to refuse a vaccine or any medical imposition or intervention dictated to us by any institution. The unconstitutional nature of requiring any medical

Imposition or intervention is quite clear to me. It violates different amendments and the basic tenets of our US constitution. I suppose a school maybe has the right to refuse a student for its own reasons but it down not have the right to make medical decisions. How far we have fallen as a nation.

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RathdrumGal's avatar
RathdrumGal
Oct 2

So ridiculous. If the vaccines actually worked, their children are already “protected”, so their point is moot. YOUR immune status does not depend on MY immune status.

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