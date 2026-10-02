A federal judge last week upheld the Idaho Medical Freedom Act, ruling that daycares cannot require children to receive vaccines or other medical interventions. Attorney General Raúl Labrador said the ruling confirms that “parents make medical decisions for their children. A daycare does not.”

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by Jill Erzen

A federal judge has upheld Idaho’s new medical freedom law, ruling that daycares cannot require children to receive vaccines or other medical interventions as a condition of attendance.

Chief U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford last week dismissed a lawsuit brought by a Boise-area daycare and three parents who challenged the Idaho Medical Freedom Act. The act, signed into law in April, prohibits most medical mandates, including vaccines.

Brailsford rejected the plaintiffs’ claims that the law is unconstitutionally vague, violates parents’ rights or infringes on the daycare’s First Amendment rights.

Leslie Manookian, president of the Health Freedom Defense Fund and author of the law, said the ruling confirmed what she intended the law to do.

“Medical freedom, the right to make one’s own medical choices, is such a sacred and basic human right it astounds me that anyone could see otherwise,” Manookian told The Defender.

She said the law “protects an individual from public and private actors bullying, coercing and intruding into their personal and private medical choices or punishing them for their choices.”

Manookian also said she was “delighted that the federal court interpreted the law … as a safeguard against overreach” by government and private actors, including daycares.

‘A daycare does not’ make medical decisions

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, whose office defended the law, said the ruling confirms that parents — not businesses — are in charge of their children’s health.

“Parents make medical decisions for their children. A daycare does not,” Labrador said in a Sept. 22 statement. “The Legislature protected that choice in the Medical Freedom Act, and the court upheld it.”

Labrador added that daycares can continue telling parents what they believe about vaccines and health, but “they cannot turn a child away because of a parent’s medical decision.”

The attorneys representing Le Soleil Child Care LLC and the parents said they may appeal.

“Our clients are obviously disappointed by the district court’s ruling and the narrow manner in which it interpreted the right at issue,” attorney Andrea Carone said in a statement to the Idaho Statesman.

Carone argued that the law leaves daycares unable to take what the plaintiffs consider “reasonable steps” to protect children from diseases that vaccines can prevent. She called it “a clear public health issue” that the Idaho Legislature must address.

Parents don’t have ‘right to compel a third party to conform’ to their views

The Idaho Medical Freedom Act prohibits businesses, schools and government entities from requiring specified medical interventions as a condition of receiving services, employment or access to certain facilities.

The lawsuit centered in part on what the law means by a “medical intervention.” The law defines the term as a medical procedure, treatment, device, drug injection, medication or medical action used to diagnose, prevent or cure disease, or to alter a person’s health or biological function.

Le Soleil argued that definition was so broad that it could cover routine health and safety practices, including handwashing and sending sick children home. Brailsford rejected that interpretation.

Brailsford disagreed, writing that the law’s definition limits prohibited conduct to actions that are “medical in nature.” She specifically ruled that “basic hygiene practices such as handwashing do not become ‘medical actions’ merely because they may prevent disease.”

The parents also argued that the law interfered with their ability to choose a daycare whose health and vaccination policies matched their preferences.

However, Brailsford said there is a difference between a parent’s right to make medical decisions for their children, and a claimed right to require a private daycare to operate according to those decisions.

“The fundamental right to parent does not give parents a right to compel a third party to conform its practices to the parents’ own ‘idiosyncratic views,’” she wrote.

The judge concluded that the law regulates what a daycare is allowed to require for attendance, not the medical decisions parents make for their children.

‘The sanctity of an individual being is paramount and must be defended’

The lawsuit was filed in December 2025, months after Gov. Brad Little signed the Idaho Medical Freedom Act.

Manookian said state lawmakers considering similar legislation often ask whether an existing medical freedom act has been challenged in court and whether it survived the challenge.

The Idaho ruling answers both questions, she said. “Surely the sanctity of an individual being is paramount and must be defended,” she told The Defender.

Manookian and the Health Freedom Defense Fund have worked with Stand for Health Freedom to launch the Medical Freedom Act Coalition, aimed at expanding medical freedom laws. Children’s Health Defense is a member of the group.

A Feb. 26-27 poll conducted by Zogby Strategies and commissioned by the Health Freedom Defense Fund and Brownstone Institute found that 80.4% of adults said they believe people should have the right to refuse vaccines.

About 75% of Idaho kindergartners were reported up to date on their measles vaccine for the 2025-26 school year — the lowest rate among states, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. The CDC has reported four measles cases in Idaho this year, among the lowest in the U.S.

Manookian and her organization have promoted Idaho’s law as a model for similar legislation elsewhere.

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