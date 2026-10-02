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Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
Oct 2

I’ll never buy Driscoll’s strawberries again.

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Bo D.'s avatar
Bo D.
Oct 2

pledge signed to demand end to spraying near schools or boycott Driscoll's.

I buy their Organic fruit from my local market.

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