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Be Concerned's avatar
Be Concerned
5h

Clearly, the satanic elites are not concerned with the health of children (or anyone, since they want most of us dead), & clearly the govt is also not concerned with the health of our children. They push these centers like it's the end of the world if many thousands of them are not built, & yet the purpose for the centers is nefarious....NOT for the compute needs for personal or commercial use, but for the AGENDA of the demons.

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norica's avatar
norica
5h

All across Canada, crack and heroine addicts get their free fix, courtesy of the Liberal government. The dispensary is frequently found directly adjacent to public schools.

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