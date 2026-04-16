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Mary Makary's avatar
Mary Makary
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Your "hundreds of lawsuits" contention links to a small ambulance-chasing law firm whose we sites say that almost all of these suits have been dismissed.

"“Are we pro-polio because we require parental consent?” Harris asked. “Pro-measles, pro-mumps, everything else?"

Whatever. You're sure as sh-t against MMR and HPV vaccination, and polio vaccine too, kinda. No amount of evidence could ever satisfy.

I suspect some of you actually dontge right thing for your own children, though.

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