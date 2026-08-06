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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
1d

It's unbelievable how many people fall for the sly propaganda of the education companies. I say this as a former teacher. Some people believe that the best teachers are the ones who use the most technology in the classroom. 🙄

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MAHArd's avatar
MAHArd
1d

Massive amounts, and they're selling it, with near zero restrictions or accountability.

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