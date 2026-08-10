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Kim Cool's avatar
Kim Cool
2h

When we trust God first, we become the kind of people others can trust as well. Where are all the honest, trustworthy citizens of the United States? We need to turn this country around by turning our hearts back to God first and always. 🙏

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