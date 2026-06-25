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Freedom Medical
8h

"Behind the public debate lies a deeper question about scientific studies: When published studies are disputed, where is the line between legitimate correction and efforts to remove findings from the scientific record?"

Retracted studies are not removed from the scientific record - Actual removal is exceedingly rate - Those papers are labeled "Removed," and none of these papers were.

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Freedom Medical's avatar
Freedom Medical
8h

This piece demonstrates the author's unawareness of the most basic facts about what a journal retraction is (and isn't), how and why it would occur, and what the results are. It muddles detail after detail of the studies themselves, all while decrying some imaginary persecution campaign, and 'erasure,' because of handful of retractions over 10 years.

Yesterday's MAHA Report Substack had a poorer, sloppier version of this piece, bemoaning 4 retracted studies. After reading them (Yes, you can do that) and their retraction notes, the only concerning issue is that the publishers' review processes were so lax that the papers slipped through to publication - 2 of the 4 were obvious schlock (Marcia-Cortes and Bellavite), with the Oberbaum paper nearly as bad. Only the Frass Lung CA paper would have been viable, if the editors has done their jobs.

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