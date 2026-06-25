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by Henrick Karoliszyn, DSW

What happens when peer-reviewed research produces findings that challenge prevailing scientific assumptions?

The question has surfaced across medicine for decades, from disputes over vaccine safety and nutrition research to debates over cancer treatment. Increasingly, it has also emerged in one of healthcare’s most polarizing fields: homeopathy.

Supporters argue that homeopathy has been unfairly dismissed despite hundreds of published studies examining its effects.

Critics counter that its core principles conflict with established scientific understanding and that studies reporting positive results often fail to withstand rigorous scientific scrutiny.

Behind the public debate lies a deeper question about scientific studies: When published studies are disputed, where is the line between legitimate correction and efforts to remove findings from the scientific record?

‘Retraction is not an appropriate remedy’

That query sits at the center of two high-profile retractions involving homeopathy researchers Dr. Menachem Oberbaum of Israel and Austrian physician Dr. Michael Frass.

Both helped engineer studies that were peer-reviewed, published in respected medical journals and later withdrawn after challenges to their methodology and conclusions.

Oberbaum led a randomized controlled trial published in the European Journal of Pediatrics that examined health outcomes among children during their first 24 months of life.

The study compared homeopathic and conventional treatment approaches and reported fewer illness episodes, fewer sick days, fewer respiratory illnesses and reduced antibiotic use among children receiving homeopathic care while retaining access to conventional medicine.

The findings suggested measurable benefits from a treatment many scientists regard as biologically implausible.

The journal later retracted the paper, citing concerns that the study lacked blinding and placebo controls, conditions editors said increased the risk of bias.

Oberbaum sharply criticized the decision.

“This retraction is, in our view, an example of an academic process that failed to meet even minimal ethical standards,” he told The Defender.

Co-author Dr. Raj Manchanda, chief medical officer at Nehru Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital in New Delhi, India, argued that the concerns raised against the study should have been addressed through scientific debate rather than retraction. He said the researchers were not informed that a post-publication review process had begun and were given a limited opportunity to respond before the journal withdrew the paper.

Manchanda also disputed the journal’s rationale. He said placebo treatment would have been ethically problematic in children younger than 2 years old and argued that open-label designs are widely accepted when blinding is impractical.

“The methodological issues cited in the retraction were known during peer review,” he said. “Retraction is not an appropriate remedy.”

Frass: ‘The data in the study are correct’

An even more prominent controversy surrounded research led by Frass.

In 2020, Frass and colleagues published a randomized, placebo-controlled study in The Oncologist examining whether individualized homeopathic treatment, when used alongside conventional therapy, could improve quality of life and survival among patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Critics soon challenged the paper’s methodology and underlying data. After years of scrutiny, the journal retracted the study in 2025.

Public reports surrounding the case have cited concerns that included questions about data integrity, study design, reproducibility and disclosure.

Frass disputes the conclusions that led to the retraction.

In a statement provided to The Defender, Frass said journal editors had previously reviewed and validated the underlying research and that the eventual retraction centered on concerns about reproducibility and disclosure rather than the accuracy of the results themselves.

“The data was not questioned in any way,” Frass said. “The data in the study are correct, as they were thoroughly checked by the journal several years ago.”

He argued that individualized prescribing is a defining feature of classical homeopathy and that evaluating such treatment requires assessing the method rather than a fixed protocol.

Members of an Austrian ethics commission, however, concluded that key aspects of the treatment approach had not been reported in sufficient detail to allow replication and raised concerns regarding disclosures related to Frass’ clinical practice.

Critics: ‘Homeopathy is 100% pseudoscience’

For homeopathy’s critics, the issue is not institutional bias but scientific evidence.

Yale neurologist Dr. Steven Novella said homeopathy’s foundational principles are incompatible with established biology and chemistry.

“There is no place for homeopathy in medicine,” Novella said. “Homeopathy is 100% pseudoscience.”

Similarly, Edzard Ernst, M.D., Ph.D., emeritus professor of complementary medicine at the University of Exeter in England, said numerous reviews conducted by independent organizations have failed to find convincing evidence that homeopathy works.

“Many international agencies have evaluated the totality of all reliable studies of homeopathy,” Ernst said. “The results failed to show that homeopathy is effective beyond placebo.”

Asked whether homeopathy has any beneficial use in healthcare, Ernst responded: “No.”

Is homeopathy a threat to conventional medicine?

Homeopathy advocates argue that the field faces scrutiny not applied consistently elsewhere in medicine.

Dana Ullman, founder of Homeopathic Educational Services, said more than 500 clinical trials have examined homeopathic treatments and that many reported positive findings.

“It is clear that the primary reason that conventional medical journals are retracting some high-quality homeopathic studies that have been published in conventional medical journals is that homeopathic medicines are that much of a threat to the conventional medical paradigm,” he said.

Others cited retractions as a microcosm of a far larger issue.

Gabrielle Traub, an adviser to Americans for Homeopathy Choice, said that debunking peer-reviewed studies reporting positive results risks undermining confidence in public-facing research.

“The growing tendency to retract robust, peer-reviewed homeopathy research when the findings challenge prevailing assumptions is deeply concerning,” Traub said. “Such actions contribute to the erosion of public trust in science and increasing disillusionment with scientific institutions.”

Scientific inquiry within homeopathy ‘both timely and essential’

Other practitioners emphasize the importance of strengthening research standards rather than focusing solely on retractions.

Dr. Shirin Fathimma, a homoeopathic physician in India, said homeopathy would benefit from continued investment in rigorous scientific investigation.

“The dialogue surrounding scientific inquiry within homeopathy is both timely and essential,” Fathimma said. “For the field to foster greater constructive dialogue within the broader medical community, there is a clear benefit to championing high-quality, robust and innovative research designs.”

Fathimma said homeopathy’s individualized approach presents unique challenges for conventional clinical-trial models. But she argued that meticulous research remains essential for evaluating its clinical applications.

Retraction without reason ‘does not pass the sniff test

Some experts believe retractions are tied to arguable assertions.

Ivan Oransky, co-founder of Retraction Watch, said controversial claims naturally attract greater attention.

“It is true and to be expected that papers that challenge overwhelming medical evidence will face higher levels of scrutiny,” Oransky said. “That’s particularly important in today’s social media environment, which prioritizes clicks over context and nuance.”

However, Oransky rejected the idea that journals are retracting homeopathy studies simply because they involve homeopathy.

“The notion that journals are retracting papers about homeopathy without justification does not pass the sniff test,” he said, citing several retractions involving methodological concerns and research-quality issues.

Alan Schmukler, editor-in-chief of the Homeopathy for Everyone journal, argued that relatively few homeopathy studies have been retracted compared with the overall volume of studies that are not.

“Only a handful of homeopathy studies were retracted compared to the enormous number of studies that have been accepted and published,” Schmukler said.

Retractions highlight due process issues when research is challenged post-publication

The disputes surrounding Oberbaum and Frass transcend homeopathy.

They pose concerns about how journals should balance scientific accountability, transparency and due process when post-publication challenges emerge.

Retractions can arise from fraud, methodological flaws, statistical errors or disclosure issues, among other reasons. And the decision-making process is one of the most consequential ones scientific journals can make — and one some believe is unfair.

“The conduct of the journal may be compared to a system in which the same authority acts simultaneously as legislator, prosecutor, judge, and executioner,” Manchanda said.

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