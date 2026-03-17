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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
4h

My husband committed suicide on abilify and a slew of other meds to avoid the side effects. I hope this young woman can get off all the drugs and start living. My late husband was diagnosed with something he did not have, and put on several different drugs. He took Prozac just before I met him and had stopped with it. I think in the US 'mood swings' are considered a sickness. I think mood swings are natural! You can not be happy all the time. You can be sad and angry and disappointed and happy and euforic and not be sick at all.

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Lynne Campbell's avatar
Lynne Campbell
2h

This story sounds so much like my daughter’s story. When she first started school they told me there was something wrong with her, but they didn’t know what. After years of misdiagnoses and trials of may different drugs, she was diagnosed with autism when she was 24. She is still on some meds but will not change what she is on now due to her history of very bad reactions.

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