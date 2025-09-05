The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
E. Grogan's avatar
E. Grogan
37m

Tylenol went on the market in 1954. I was born before that and am autistic. In those days, it was well-known that you NEVER vax a child before the age of 6. I was jabbed at age 5 and the doctor was VERY concerned about doing it but because my psychopathic mother told him he needed to jab me or she couldn't put me up for adoption, doctor felt it was better to risk autism rather than have me stay with my mom who really wasn't fit to be a mom. He was very concerned about me having to grow up with her and very apologetic. My autism is not serious and I think he made the right decision. Nor do I believe RFK, Jr. would say such a stupid thing, IMO the Wall Street Journal is lying. Just my 2 cents.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Angela Berry Koch's avatar
Angela Berry Koch
5m

Folinic acid not folic acid! Please correct!!!! Folic acid is synthetic and gums up the folate receptor. Folinic acid is advance form of folate!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture